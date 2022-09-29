Celebrating A Smart City Strategist

Bill Morgan CEO, Avistas

Common sense ideas often ignite waves of innovation when eliminating self-imposed constraints of can’t ~ Bill Morgan, Avistas

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Morgan, CEO of Avistas, a 20 year-old international consulting firm based in Irving, Texas specializing in strategic growth, transformation and economic development. He is also the Vice Chairman of the East Africa Business Network (EABN). He has spent three decades building and deploying “smart cities”, “smart buildings” and “smart campuses” long before they were called “smart”. He fell in love with East Africa while serving as a World Bank Senior Technical Advisor to work closely with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and commission Rwanda’s Internet Data Center complex in Kigali. He provided early inspiration for Broadband Systems Corporation (BSC), the operator of these assets tied to their national fiber networks, national fixed wireless networks and national LTE mobile networks.



“Common sense ideas often ignite waves of innovation when eliminating self-imposed constraints of ‘can’t’. With harmonized individual and team ‘can do’ belief systems, many great things are achievable. We reduce or eliminate the ‘can’t’ with passionate focus on the how and when.” – Bill Morgan, CEO of Avistas.



Avistas expertise spans many industries as all require secure communications, secure transactions, knowledge transfer of international “best practices” and strategic investments. Over the years, Avistas has become a facilitator introducing private placement for qualified project financing with both debt and equity across these industries. Avistas recently facilitated strategic investments in a significant international alternative energy project. Mr. Morgan has been invited to sit on the energy panel for discussions at the East Africa Business Network’s 17th Annual Trade & Investment Conference.

Join us this week and meet Bill Morgan during the EABN’s 17th Annual International Trade & Investment Conference at the DFW Sheraton in Las Colinas, Texas from September 29th – October 1st 2022 as we celebrate the next level of business trade, investment and collaborations.

###

The EACC began in 2005 with a group of American investors and business leaders and has served the East African Community (EAC) over the past seventeen years successfully providing international trade and investment opportunities through our annual conference attended by Ambassadors, Parliament Members, Governors and prominent business leaders around the world. By 2013 annual trade and investment conferences began featuring global industry leaders highlighting sustainable solutions across major industries such as mobile finance, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy,

education, healthcare, women’s leadership, real estate and clean water.

In 2022, the East Africa Chamber of Commerce pivoted globally as a 501(c)(6) “Business League” to become the East Africa Business Network facilitating major investments in initiatives that are simply, socially, good.

Breakin’Out® PR and Breakin’Out® Vision365™ are part of HungryGenius® Holdings—a multi award winning company and proud member of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and a member of the EABN.