Register now for the Wisconsin Biohealth Summit

BioForward Wisconsin is hosting the Wisconsin Biohealth Summit on Oct. 12, 2022, at the Overture Center for the Arts, celebrating the Wisconsin biohealth industry as it continues to lead the way in addressing current and future health challenges.

The annual Wisconsin Biohealth Summit is one of the largest biohealth events in the Midwest. This year’s theme, “Leading the Way Forward: Addressing Future Challenges Today,” will feature sessions including:

BioForward is also inviting local students and postdoctoral fellows from around Wisconsin to flex their communication muscles in the Second Annual Biohealth Communications Competition. BioForward knows that Wisconsin has not only incredible research going on throughout the state, but also dynamic and inspiring students ready to discuss their transformational work.

In addition, BioForward will honor the 2022 Wisconsin Biohealth Award winners: Dr. James Cook will receive the Hector F. DeLuca Scientific Achievement Award, and Dr. Nancy Kendrick will receive the Wisconsin Biohealth Business Achievement Award.

“BioForward Wisconsin is thrilled at the exciting line-up of top-notch speakers and interesting topics that we are including in this year’s event,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward. “The Wisconsin biohealth industry continues to step up to every challenge, and the passion, ingenuity and vision of our companies are at the forefront of major medical advances in treating diseases and improving health outcomes. They inspire me every day. I sincerely hope that our conference, in turn, inspires them and leaves them energized to do even more in the coming year!”

BioForward Wisconsin is the collective voice of Wisconsin’s robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, representing more than 220 member organizations across an integrated network of health solution leaders, including research institutions, biotech and biopharma, digital health, medical device and diagnostics, and health care institutions. It is an action-oriented association that focuses on initiatives to strengthen the state’s talent pipeline; collaborations to develop supply chain partnerships; educational and networking events to enhance professional development; and legislative advocacy to highlight the economic and social impact of the biohealth industry on the state, nation and world.

To learn more about the event and register, visit the summit website.

 

