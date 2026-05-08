Wisconsin shines at national business attraction showcase

At the SelectUSA 2026 Investment Summit, held May 3-6 in Washington, D.C., representatives from Wisconsin highlighted the state’s strengths as a destination for investment by overseas companies.

Featured industries included:

Advanced manufacturing, an industry where Wisconsin has highest number of jobs per capita in the nation

Biohealth, where Wisconsin received federal recognition as a Regional Technology Hub with a high concentration of research, innovation, business activity, and investment

Food and beverage, where the state’s strengths span all parts of the industry, from agriculture and ingredients to processing and packaging—plus food science and food safety leadership

Water technology, where a concentration of companies in Milwaukee forms a hub for businesses to thrive, organized around the activities of The Water Council industry-led organization

Energy, power, and controls—where Wisconsin is leading the way in areas including energy storage, sustainable energy supply, and power systems for business needs

The investment summit, which drew attendees from more than 100 countries, included educational sessions and networking opportunities as well as an exhibit hall where U.S. states and territories showcased their strengths.

“We’re all familiar with the factors that make Wisconsin an appealing environment for business—a collaborative spirit, top-notch education, and an excellent quality of life, to name a few,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO John W. Miller. “This event gives us a chance to spread the word so companies from around the world can learn why Wisconsin holds such promise as a location where their business can grow and thrive.”

Investment depends on relationships

As part of the event, WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers moderated a panel on the topic of “Manufacturing Momentum: Building a Strong Investment Pipeline for Economic Development Organizations.” The panel explored how various states have created a climate that nurtures relationships and keeps investment leads flowing.

One theme of the conversation was learning from mistakes. “Sometimes the sting of a loss motivates policymakers more than continued success does,” Rikkers observed.

Christine Mackay, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, recalled how when a company shared that their decision was influenced by the lack of a science and technology park in the Phoenix area, her organization and its partners didn’t just accept the company’s decision. Instead, they took the feedback to heart and developed a proposal to create a science and technology park that would benefit not only this company but others in the sector—and ultimately the region’s entire economic ecosystem.

“In addition to considering factors such as tax climate and incentives, states and regions should focus on workforce development,” said Alan Weber, vice president of global investment and trade with the Detroit Regional Partnership. While companies may be able to build a factory anywhere, he said, “what they can’t manufacture is that talent.”

Jon Baggett, deputy director of global business development with the South Carolina Department of Commerce, encouraged listeners not to view economic development conversations in terms of deals won or lost—but rather, in terms of building long-term relationships. Even if your state or region doesn’t “win” one particular location decision, he said, “maintaining those contacts and relationships can help you land another deal with the same company down the road.”

Mackay described the work her organization has put into strengthening sister city relationships and broadening them to include economic as well as cultural exchange. She noted local economic development partners’ efforts to address the cultural factors that matter to employees relocating from overseas—for example, by supporting the creation of a labor and delivery unit offering medical care in Mandarin. The bottom line, she said, is that a location decision involves not just financial factors, but also people. It’s not just about presenting a proposal that makes sense from a cost standpoint, she said: “It’s bringing everything that makes that investment feel comfortable.”