Hunter education class coming up soon in Pocatello

There is still space available in an upcoming hunter education class that starts soon in Pocatello. With hunting seasons for deer, pheasants, turkey, and waterfowl upon us, don’t miss out on registering yourself or your prospective hunter for this class.

The upcoming class will run Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 (except Tuesday) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and finishes up on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class will be held at the regional Fish and Game office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Students can register online through Fish and Game’s hunter education webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Cost for the class is $9.75.

Idaho hunters born on or after January 1, 1975, must either complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license, or show proof of a previously held license in Idaho or another state.

Can’t find a class that fits your schedule? Consider the self-paced online option; no field day required. The link to the online course can be found on Fish and Game’s hunter education webpage. Or, consider buying an Idaho Hunting Passport which allows any first-time hunter, resident or nonresident, at least 8 years of age, to try hunting for a year with a licensed adult mentor without first having to complete an Idaho hunter education course. The idea is to give beginners the opportunity to try hunting alongside an experienced hunter and then decide if they want to continue. The passport costs $1.75 and depending on the passport holder’s age, it allows for the pursuit of various game species.