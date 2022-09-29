Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi of Honeybee Health Named Emerging Leader in TIME100 Next 2022

Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi of Honeybee Health for TIME 100 Next 2022

In 2020, Nouhavandi’s mail-order pharmacy, Honeybee Health, became the first in the U.S. to ship abortion pills.

Healthcare is a fundamental right, and I have committed my life to making it more accessible. There is still so much work to be done, and our efforts won’t stop here.” — Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi, co-founder and lead pharmacist of Honeybee Health, has been named as an emerging leader in TIME100 Next 2022. The list is an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, and highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of politics, health, science, activism, business, entertainment, sports, and more. Dr. Nouhavandi is recognized alongside other leaders such as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Environmental Activist Farwiza Farhan, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

“I am honored to be recognized on this list and humbled to be in the company of such extraordinary change-makers,” says Dr. Nouhavandi, co-founder and lead pharmacist of Honeybee Health. “I'm just a regular woman who cared enough to take action and do what I felt was right. Healthcare is a fundamental right, and I have committed my life to making it more accessible, especially for women and people who have historically faced barriers to care. There is still so much work to be done, and our efforts won’t stop here. I'm a first-generation Iranian-American Jewish woman; I was raised to be loud about what I care about, and to take chances and action. Today is about the little girl who went to the first grade not speaking any English, a girl who was bullied and ridiculed for being different, but is now making a difference and being recognized on the TIME100 list. I'm proud of her.”

Honeybee Health, a California-based start-up founded in 2017, was the first mail-order pharmacy to provide abortion pills online in 2020 and now stands as one of the nation’s leading distributors of abortion pills. Honeybee currently operates in 48 states and territories, working with a wide range of providers. They believe in “advocacy within the law” and are strict in following all regulations to ensure they can continue serving and supporting those in need. Currently, Honeybee is delivering abortion pills to 24 states. In the week following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, they saw a 50% increase in orders. Learn more about their journey in TIME’s June 2022 coverage.

TIME wrote, “In 2020, the pandemic led Republican officials to temporarily close some abortion clinics and medical groups to sue the FDA to let them mail abortion pills for the first time. That’s when Jessica Nouhavandi, co-founder and lead pharmacist of Honey­bee Health, sprang into action. Honeybee Health was the first mail-order pharmacy in the U.S. to ship abortion pills. Now with Roe v. Wade overturned, mailing pills won’t solve every problem with abortion access, but Nouhavandi says she plans to ‘continue to find ways to support people.’” The full list and related tributes appear in the Oct. 10 / Oct. 17 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, Sept. 30, and now at time.com/next.

Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi is the co-founder and lead pharmacist of Honeybee Health—an accredited online pharmacy focused on improving access to affordable generic prescription medications in the United States. Dr. Nouhavandi received her BA in Bioethics and completed her Doctorate in Pharmacy from Western University in 2011. In her career as a community pharmacist, she has specialized in sexual & reproductive healthcare, hormone replacement therapy, and compounding. Dr. Nouhavandi was the first pharmacist in the city to obtain prescribing privileges and work alongside physicians treating patients in her own menopause clinic. As a fierce advocate of reproductive rights, she has championed equal access to medical abortions and the integral role of pharmacies in this essential healthcare service.

ABOUT HONEYBEE HEALTH

Honeybee Health is an online pharmacy that provides generic prescription medications without the need for insurance and allows customers to choose their preferred generic manufacturer. We buy from FDA-approved U.S. wholesalers and cut out the middlemen—like insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers—to offer generic medications up to 80 percent less than what traditional pharmacies charge. Honeybee Health currently operates in 48 states and territories and serves tens of thousands of customers nationwide. For more about Honeybee Health, visit www.honeybeehealth.com.