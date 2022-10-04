Heroes are Human: Lessons in Resilience, Courage, and Wisdom from the COVID Front Lines Inks Audio Deal
New audiobook produced by Tantor will give voice to Heroes are Human: Lessons in Resilience, Courage and Wisdom from the COVID Front Lines
An eye-opening work about health care workers’ sacrifices and burdens.”OLD SAYBROOK, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heroes are Human: Lessons in Resilience, Courage and Wisdom from the COVID Front Lines - an important new book that honors front-line healthcare workers with gripping, first-hand stories of their struggles during the pandemic - is now available as an audiobook after the book published September 27. Heroes are Human can be purchased as a hardcover and e-book online and at traditional bookstores, published by City Point Press.
— Kirkus Reviews
Tantor Media, a leading audiobook publisher based in Old Saybrook, Ct., produced Heroes are Human with two veteran performers – Randye Kaye, an accomplished voice talent and nominee for a prestigious Listen-Up Award; and Barry Abrams, who has wide-ranging experience narrating and producing audiobooks for an array of publishers.
Tantor, founded in 2000, produces more than 100 new audiobook titles every month and its roster includes more than 150 of the industry’s top narrators. Highly regarded in the industry, Tantor has a stellar catalogue that includes Pulitzer and National Book Award winners. In 2015, Tantor was acquired by Recorded Books, the largest independent publisher of unabridged audiobooks with operations in the U.S., England and Australia.
Tantor’s production will showcase the empathetic guidance of Bob Delaney—internationally recognized in the field of Post-Traumatic Stress. Heroes are Human is comprised of powerful stories told by frontline health-care workers, their family members, and those they care for in the harrowing fight against COVID-19.
It is at the forefront of new books that deal with this critical issue, deepening our understanding of the toll this work has taken and offering invaluable strategies for self-care and healing. His message to frontline workers—not all wounds bleed, and invisible wounds may hurt as much as the wounds we see.
Kirkus Reviews writes: “An eye-opening work about health care workers’ sacrifices and burdens.” Heroes are Human is co-authored with award-winning journalist Dave Scheiber, and contains a foreword by renowned Harvard Global Mental Health director Dr. Richard Mollica. It is published by City Point Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster. For more information, or to order the book, visit heroesarehuman.com.
What They're Saying About Heroes are Human
“Bob Delaney speaks straight from the heart and from hard-earned experience. His practical approach to coping with the ‘operational stress’ of life reaches every audience. The beauty of those who work to heal shines through in this book.”
—Catherine S. O’Neal, MD, Chief medical officer, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Baton Rouge; associate professor of medicine, infectious diseases, LSU Health Sciences Center
“With his special gift for storytelling, Bob Delaney brings us into the world of those on the front lines in our battle with coronavirus. This is a story that needs to be told, and Heroes Are Human tells it brilliantly.”
—General (Ret.) Martin E. Dempsey, 18th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
“Bob Delaney speaks with great authenticity to those among us who have experienced trauma. He has brought a message of hope to scores of wounded warriors and now is offering his message of resilience in the face of distress to frontline clinicians in the struggle against COVID-19.”
—Dr. Gregory Fricchione, Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital
"This book is urgently needed for healthcare workers, offering strategies for self-healing – and a must-read for their families and everyone they care for."
– Sarah Hoffe, M.D., Senior Member, Moffitt Cancer Center, Professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
