Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass

Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14.

The estimated cost to repair the damage is $2.2 million. This order will cause the plans and procedures in the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to be implemented.

State agencies and departments are also directed to utilize state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the incident.

Emergency order 22-04.

