Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,960 in the last 365 days.

DTCare Retains Colossal to Run 2022 Fab Over 40 Fundraiser

Charity organization also selects NBCF as designated grantee

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, proudly announces that it has secured Colossal Management, LLC, a nationally registered professional fundraiser, to run this year’s Fab Over 40 Competition.

DTCare has also selected National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) as its designated grantee. The Fab Over 40 Competition will be operated by Colossal as part of a fundraising campaign on behalf of DTCare.

Donations from votes cast during the Competition will go directly to DTCare, which will then grant the donations, minus Competition fees and costs, to the National Breast Cancer Foundation to help support women in need through early detection, education, and support. Fab Over 40 is an annual online competition that brings together women over 40 to form a massive online community celebrating the confidence, wisdom, and beauty that come with age.

The winner will receive an unparalleled prize package, including $40,000, a 2-page feature in NewBeauty magazine, and a VIP weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona, one of the most fashionable resort and spa destinations in the US. The winner will be chosen by their peers in an online public voting system. Registration is open, with voting set to start on October 10, 2022.

“We chose Colossal to run Fab Over 40 for many reasons,” said Andy Brown one of the DTCare board members. “But one aspect about the company that really stands out is how the entire staff is in the business of helping others. They are passionate about making the world a better place through fundraising. We anticipate an overwhelmingly positive result from the Competition.”

DTCare has set out to empower people around the globe by providing employment opportunities, education, and training, promoting and celebrating diversity, and distributing necessities to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.
Visit Fab Over 40 to register: www.votefab40.com

About DTCare
DTCare is a nationally registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2019 to elevate and empower disadvantaged communities across the globe through creating unique opportunities for employment, education, job training, local awareness, capacity building, and celebrating diversity within the communities they affect.

Learn more about the life-changing work DTCare is doing in the US and worldwide at www.dtcare.org.

Media Relations
DTCare
info@dtcare.org

You just read:

DTCare Retains Colossal to Run 2022 Fab Over 40 Fundraiser

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.