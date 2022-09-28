DTCare Retains Colossal to Run 2022 Fab Over 40 Fundraiser
Charity organization also selects NBCF as designated granteePITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, proudly announces that it has secured Colossal Management, LLC, a nationally registered professional fundraiser, to run this year’s Fab Over 40 Competition.
DTCare has also selected National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) as its designated grantee. The Fab Over 40 Competition will be operated by Colossal as part of a fundraising campaign on behalf of DTCare.
Donations from votes cast during the Competition will go directly to DTCare, which will then grant the donations, minus Competition fees and costs, to the National Breast Cancer Foundation to help support women in need through early detection, education, and support. Fab Over 40 is an annual online competition that brings together women over 40 to form a massive online community celebrating the confidence, wisdom, and beauty that come with age.
The winner will receive an unparalleled prize package, including $40,000, a 2-page feature in NewBeauty magazine, and a VIP weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona, one of the most fashionable resort and spa destinations in the US. The winner will be chosen by their peers in an online public voting system. Registration is open, with voting set to start on October 10, 2022.
“We chose Colossal to run Fab Over 40 for many reasons,” said Andy Brown one of the DTCare board members. “But one aspect about the company that really stands out is how the entire staff is in the business of helping others. They are passionate about making the world a better place through fundraising. We anticipate an overwhelmingly positive result from the Competition.”
DTCare has set out to empower people around the globe by providing employment opportunities, education, and training, promoting and celebrating diversity, and distributing necessities to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.
About DTCare
DTCare is a nationally registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2019 to elevate and empower disadvantaged communities across the globe through creating unique opportunities for employment, education, job training, local awareness, capacity building, and celebrating diversity within the communities they affect.
Learn more about the life-changing work DTCare is doing in the US and worldwide at www.dtcare.org.
