VA Health Care Closures for Thursday, Sept. 29
VA Health Care Closures for Thursday, Sept. 29
September 28, 2022
VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8)
Operational Status Update for Thursday, September 29, 2022
Hurricane Ian
Veterans experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room.
For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.
VA Clinic closures:
(Red below indicates changes since September 27 Operational Status)
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Closed through Saturday, October 1
- C.W. “Bill” Young Medical Center Campus (Bay Pines); including emergency department
- North Pinellas VA Clinic
- Naples VA Clinic
- Lee County VA Clinic
- Port Charlotte VA Clinic
- St. Petersburg VA Clinic
- Sarasota VA Clinic
- Bradenton VA Clinic
- Sebring VA Clinic
This closure extends to the following services located on the Bay Pines VA Healthcare campus:
- St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments. If there is internet connectivity, Veterans can visit VA VERA (force.com) to schedule virtual appointments
- The MidFlorida Credit Union
- The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)
Visitation
- Visitation hours at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital & Clinics are suspended, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 7:00 a.m.
This decision is made out of abundance of care and concern for the safety of friends and family members who may want to travel to the hospital during this time. Once conditions allow for safe travel, we will resume normal visitation hours.
Closed Thursday, September 29
- Brooksville VA Clinic
- Bruce B. Downs Blvd VA Clinic
- Deer Park VA Clinic
- Forty-Sixth St. North VA Clinic
- Forty-Sixth St. South VA Clinic
- Hidden River VA Clinic
- Lakeland VA Clinic
- Lecanto VA Clinic
- Little Road VA Clinic
- Medical View Lane VA Clinic
- New Port Richey VA Clinic
- New Port Richey South VA Clinic
- South Hillsborough VA Clinic
- West Lakeland VA Clinic
- Winners Circle VA Clinic
- Zephyrhills VA Clinic
Partial Closure Thursday, September 29
- James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Outpatient Clinic (Emergency Department will be open)
– Surgeries, medical procedures, COVID-19 drive up testing, and outpatient pharmacy will also be closed these two days
Closed Thursday, September 29 thru Friday, September 30
- Clermont VA Clinic
- Deltona VA Clinic
- Kissimmee VA Clinic
- Lake Baldwin VA Clinic
- Palm Bay VA Clinic
- Port Orange VA Clinic
- Tavares VA Clinic
- Viera VA Clinic
- West Pavilion VA Clinic
- Daytona Beach VA Clinic
Partial Closure Thursday, September 29
- Orlando VA Medical Center (Emergency Department will remain open)
-Surgeries, medical procedures will be curtailed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
|Location
|Thursday, September 29
|Friday, September 30
|Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) – Primary Care
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Malcom Randall VAMC – Operating Room
|Accepting planned admission
|Only inpatient/emergency cases
|Malcom Randall VAMC – Procedures (Cath Lab, GI, etc.)
|Accepting planned admission
|Only inpatient/emergency cases
|Gainesville Compensation & Pension Clinic
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Gainesville Optometry Clinic/Optical Shop
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Gainesville Dermatology Clinic
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Gainesville Pain Clinic
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Lake City VAMC – Primary Care
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Lake City VAMC – Operating Room (includes GI)
|No cases
|No cases
|Lake City VA Commerce Clinic
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Tallahassee OPC
|All status normal
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Marianna CBOC
|All status normal
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Perry CBOC
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Valdosta CBOC
|All status normal
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|The Villages OPC
|Closed
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|The Villages OPC – Procedures (GI)
|Closed
|No in-person
|Ocala CBOC
|Closed
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Jacksonville OPC (all locations)
|Closed
|Closed
|Jacksonville OPC – Procedures (GI)
|Closed
|Closed
|Middleburg CBOC
|Closed
|Closed
|Palatka CBOC
|Closed
|Closed per normal schedule
|St. Augustine CBOC
|Closed
|Closed
|St Marys CBOC
|Closed
|Closed per normal schedule
|Waycross CBOC
|Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments
|Closed per normal schedule
Closed Thursday, September 29
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System
Virtual Care only – through Friday, September 30
Veterans may choose to transfer their care to virtual options for their existing appointments during the temporary clinic closures or reschedule for a later date.
- Fort Pierce VA Clinic
- Okeechobee VA Clinic
- Port St. Lucie VA Clinic
- Vero Beach VA Clinic
- Stuart VA Clinic
VA Caribbean Healthcare System
- All facilities are fully operational
Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:
The following VISN 8 facilities have activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian:
- James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)
- Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
- Orlando VA Healthcare System
- North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (beginning Wednesday, September 28)
Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.
Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html
The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1
Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:
- Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST
- Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST
If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.
Next update: Thursday, September 29