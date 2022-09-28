VA Health Care Closures for Thursday, Sept. 29

September 28, 2022

VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8)

Operational Status Update for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Hurricane Ian

Veterans experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room.

For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.

VA Clinic closures:

(Red below indicates changes since September 27 Operational Status)

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Closed through Saturday, October 1

C.W. “Bill” Young Medical Center Campus (Bay Pines); including emergency department

North Pinellas VA Clinic

Naples VA Clinic

Lee County VA Clinic

Port Charlotte VA Clinic

St. Petersburg VA Clinic

Sarasota VA Clinic

Bradenton VA Clinic

Sebring VA Clinic

This closure extends to the following services located on the Bay Pines VA Healthcare campus:

St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments. If there is internet connectivity, Veterans can visit VA VERA (force.com) to schedule virtual appointments

The MidFlorida Credit Union

The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

Visitation

Visitation hours at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital & Clinics are suspended, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 7:00 a.m.

This decision is made out of abundance of care and concern for the safety of friends and family members who may want to travel to the hospital during this time. Once conditions allow for safe travel, we will resume normal visitation hours.

Closed Thursday, September 29

Brooksville VA Clinic

Bruce B. Downs Blvd VA Clinic

Deer Park VA Clinic

Forty-Sixth St. North VA Clinic

Forty-Sixth St. South VA Clinic

Hidden River VA Clinic

Lakeland VA Clinic

Lecanto VA Clinic

Little Road VA Clinic

Medical View Lane VA Clinic

New Port Richey VA Clinic

New Port Richey South VA Clinic

South Hillsborough VA Clinic

West Lakeland VA Clinic

Winners Circle VA Clinic

Zephyrhills VA Clinic

Partial Closure Thursday, September 29

James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Outpatient Clinic (Emergency Department will be open)

– Surgeries, medical procedures, COVID-19 drive up testing, and outpatient pharmacy will also be closed these two days

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Closed Thursday, September 29 thru Friday, September 30

Clermont VA Clinic

Deltona VA Clinic

Kissimmee VA Clinic

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

Palm Bay VA Clinic

Port Orange VA Clinic

Tavares VA Clinic

Viera VA Clinic

West Pavilion VA Clinic

Daytona Beach VA Clinic

Partial Closure Thursday, September 29

Orlando VA Medical Center (Emergency Department will remain open)

-Surgeries, medical procedures will be curtailed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Location Thursday, September 29 Friday, September 30 Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) – Primary Care Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Malcom Randall VAMC – Operating Room Accepting planned admission Only inpatient/emergency cases Malcom Randall VAMC – Procedures (Cath Lab, GI, etc.) Accepting planned admission Only inpatient/emergency cases Gainesville Compensation & Pension Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Gainesville Optometry Clinic/Optical Shop Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Gainesville Dermatology Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Gainesville Pain Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Lake City VAMC – Primary Care Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Lake City VAMC – Operating Room (includes GI) No cases No cases Lake City VA Commerce Clinic Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Tallahassee OPC All status normal Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Marianna CBOC All status normal Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Perry CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Valdosta CBOC All status normal Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments The Villages OPC Closed Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments The Villages OPC – Procedures (GI) Closed No in-person Ocala CBOC Closed Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Jacksonville OPC (all locations) Closed Closed Jacksonville OPC – Procedures (GI) Closed Closed Middleburg CBOC Closed Closed Palatka CBOC Closed Closed per normal schedule St. Augustine CBOC Closed Closed St Marys CBOC Closed Closed per normal schedule Waycross CBOC Virtual appointments/No in-person appointments Closed per normal schedule

Miami VA Healthcare System

Closed Thursday, September 29

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

Virtual Care only – through Friday, September 30

Veterans may choose to transfer their care to virtual options for their existing appointments during the temporary clinic closures or reschedule for a later date.

Fort Pierce VA Clinic

Okeechobee VA Clinic

Port St. Lucie VA Clinic

Vero Beach VA Clinic

Stuart VA Clinic

VA Caribbean Healthcare System

All facilities are fully operational

Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:

The following VISN 8 facilities have activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian:

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Orlando VA Healthcare System

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (beginning Wednesday, September 28)

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST

Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.

Next update: Thursday, September 29