High-Quality Health Care at Low Costs Has Increased the Influx of Patients to Monterrey Mexico
Americans are experiencing affordable, world-class treatments by the best specialists close to home.MONTERREY, NUEVO LEON, MEXICO, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continued rising costs of life and health care have forced people to only seek medical care in an emergency or when a health condition has advanced so much that it reduces a person's quality of life considerably. However, there is good news! Thousands of patients have experienced world-class medical care by board-certified and highly experienced specialists at a fraction of what they would pay for the same treatments at equally top-rated hospitals and clinics, thanks to medical tourism in Mexico.
Chronic venous insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis are among the various health problems that need to be treated by experienced doctors with the highest credentials to ensure a successful outcome. These conditions generally begin as varicose or spider veins in the legs and feet, which are ropey, enlarged veins. Moreover, when left unchecked or untreated, varicose veins cause pain, fatigue, and uncomfortable swelling. Thus, they can reduce a person's quality of life since it reduces and interferes with their daily activities, energy levels, and willingness to show their legs in bathing suits, skirts, or shorts.
What causes varicose veins? In short, they occur when valves in the vein are not working as they should. Normally, they allow flood flow from the legs to the heart. But when they are too weak, they fail to do so, forming blood pools that create a blueish puffy appearance.
What are the benefits of choosing a varicose vein treatment at Veinco vascular specialties? Besides aesthetic benefits, consider the following benefits:
- Prevent complications. Treating varicose veins promptly with modern treatments reduces itchiness, redness, and blood clots, which can be extremely dangerous to your health.
- Reduce discomfort. Often, varicose veins can cause itching, burning, tiredness, and heaviness in the legs. Yet, vein treatment can counteract such symptoms.
- Sleep better. Frequently, patients with varicose veins have trouble sleeping comfortably as they have to shift positions intermittently to relieve the feeling of aching and throbbing in the legs.
- Improves self-confidence. Regardless of the season, many prefer to dress in long pants to hide the swelling, discoloration, and bulge of varicose veins as a result of the feeling of self-consciousness about their appearance.
- Freeness to enjoy any activity. Besides the aesthetic effect, varicose veins can cause fatigue in the legs making even moderate physical activity such as walking very uncomfortable.
Fortunately, getting your veins treated will allow you to enjoy a more active lifestyle. Thus, modern treatments have permitted thousands of patients to head off the pain, discomfort, and complications mentioned above.
What are the best-known minimally invasive treatments for varicose veins?
- Laser treatment
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Medical-grade glue
About Veinco Vascular Specialties
With more than 20 years of experience and over 5000 vein surgeries performed, a team of vein specialists led by board-certified vein surgeon Dr. Gerardo Saldana has empowered thousands of patients every month to experience an increased quality of life and partake in all those activities they enjoy the most.
