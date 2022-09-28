MEDIA RELEASE

Delay on Completion of Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home

KAPOLEI, Hawai‘i – The Office of Veterans’ Services (OVS), a division of the State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense (HIDOD), has recently learned from our primary construction contractor, Nan Inc., that transportation complications and key equipment component shortages will potentially delay the completion of construction and opening of the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home (DKA SVH), for up to eight months to one year. Unfortunately, this problem is not unique to the DKA SVH, rather it is occurring in many different locations throughout the country.

Facility construction started in April 2021 for the DKA SVH and was scheduled for construction completion in April 2023. To date, the project remains on budget and is more than 50% complete. With this latest notice of the delay of key equipment components, the schedule could indeed extend the opening of DKA SVH into 2024.

“While we are truly disappointed by this potential delay’s impact on much needed long-term care services for our Hawai‘i Veterans, HIDOD continues to work in close collaboration with Nan Inc., the Department of Accounting and General Services, and the O‘ahu Regional Healthcare System, Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation to minimize this extension as effectively as possible,” said Thomas M Driskill Jr., Healthcare Coordinator and DKA SVH Project Specialist, OVS. “Our focus remains to move as quickly as possible to offer the long-term care services not currently available to our most deserving Hawai‘i Veterans, their spouses and gold star parents.”

