Two Tech Artists Create A Spooky New Gadget That Can Access Your Subconscious: The Luminary Pendulum

Brass orb uses light to trace the patterns of its movement onto a photo-sensitive portal.

5,000 year old divining tool is updated to create a device that will light-up your inner spirit.

We love rediscovering abandoned technologies and transforming them into modern devices. It's especially gratifying to create something beautiful that also has a higher function.” — Mark Rosen

ITHACA, NY, USA, September 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowdfunding veterans Marvel & Rosen have melded the esoteric arts with tech to summon a creation that will shine a light into the shadows of your mind.Launching via Kickstarter on 10.3.22, the " Luminary Pendulum " is a divination tool that harnesses the magic of your intuition with the power of light. The device itself is a beautifully designed brass orb, suspended from a chain, and equipped with an ultraviolet LED that shines through a focusing lens at its base. The light reacts with photosensitive charts (included) to clearly illuminate the pendulum's swing path.A contemporary take on ancient "dowsing" methods, the Luminary Pendulum takes advantage of the "ideomotor phenomenon": the tool is guided by the unconscious movements of its user. This helps users cut through external distractions to communicate with the inner psyche to discover one's truest desires - or deepest fears.To initiate a reading, the user first establishes which swing paths correspond to "yes" and "no" answers. Then, they simply present a question – about lost memories, life events, or unresolved issues - to their subconscious, clear their mind of expectation, and watch as the answer is illuminated by the Luminary Pendulum's motion.The ability to surface deep responses also makes Luminary Pendulum the perfect accessory for Tarot, Astrology, Shadow Work Healing, and the RPG community. Depending upon the question asked, different charts indicate numerical, directional, elemental, and yes-or-no responses — all customizable with write-on / wipe-off surfaces.The Kickstarter campaign for the Luminary Pendulum will run for 30 days with a goal of $18,900. With a base entry pledge of $49, even the most skeptically minded will have fun engaging with their mysterious inner voice.Marvel & Rosen are Wendy Marvel and Mark Rosen, the creative duo behind Mechanical FlipBook , @FlipBooKit, and @Luminary_Pendulum.

