Summit Provides Hope for Healing After the Trauma of Suicide
Free online forum will link suicide loss survivors and leaders within the suicidology community
Healing after suicide loss is not a one-size-fits all endeavor, and our summit will reflect this reality.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One person every 11.1 minutes. On average in 2019, a life was lost to suicide every 11.1 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ripple effects of those losses are heartbreakingly monumental, with approximately 7 million people directly impacted by suicide every year. The American Association of Suicidology is striving to make a positive difference in the lives of survivors through its Healing After Suicide Loss Summit on October 1.
Healing Through Action: A Tapestry of Loss Survivors' Voices summit is a virtual gathering of Suicide Loss Survivors and Leaders within the suicidology community. As Anthony Wood, AAS’s Interim Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, explains: “These leaders are the very people who share in the painful lived-experienced of suicide loss, grief, and bereavement. The American Association of Suicidology recognizes the importance of community and welcomes all affected by suicide loss.”
Presenters include: Annemarie Matulis, co-founder of A Voice at the Table; Jacque Christmas, MPA, BSW, who lost her adult son to suicide; Toy Burton, survivor and Founder and Executive Director of DeeDee’s Cry Suicide Prevention and Family Support; Dr. Pata Suyemoto, AAS Board of Directors and Training Director for the National Asian American Mental Health Association; Tracy Oeser, MS.Psych, founder and CEO of Journey Thru Grief; Steve Boczenowski, whio co-founded Teenage Anxiety and Depression Solutions after the loss of his son; Nina and Judy Albelo, co-founders of Breaking the Barriers (AKA Tony’s Tribe); Phil Tyler, Air Force Veteran, Former Vice President and President of Spokane NAACP, CPTED specialist and Certified Comfort trainer; Steven Palm, founder of The Kacie Palm Project for Youth Suicide Prevention; and Andrea Kalin & Hallie Twomey, who created the Scattering CJ Documentary. All the speakers share a passion for those who have suffered loss. As Toy Burton notes, “We can longer hear the cries of others and do nothing.”
The annual summit seeks to honor this collective through a livestream event that provides a platform for loss survivors. Presenters will weave together a variety of voices with the intention of creating a diverse and inclusive tapestry of hope and resilience. Virtual attendees will walk away with actions and strategies that may inform and incorporate into their own healing or within their own communities and families.
“Healing after suicide loss is not a one-size-fits all endeavor, and our summit will reflect this reality. We welcome loss survivors, caring contacts, support group facilitators, mental health professionals, and more for this hopeful and healing informative event,” Wood notes.
The free webinar is open to all. It will be Saturday, October, Noon to 5pm EST. Register at: https://bit.ly/3wjx2RG
About American Association of Suicidology
The American Association of Suicidology is the world’s largest membership-based suicide prevention organization. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center professionals, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of laypersons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.
Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Media as Partners in Suicide Prevention: Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more details. For additional information, please visit SuicideReportingToolkit.com and Stanford University’s Media and Mental Health Initiative. For crisis services anywhere in the world, please visit FindAHelpline.org.
