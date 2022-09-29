Shamel Returns With New EP Release “Nightmares”
The 4 track EP is going to sweep the listeners off their feet.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta rapper and singer Shamel is making his much-awaited return with his new EP Nightmares, after the debut release of his first single “Not Okay,” Scheduled to release on October 31st, 2022, on the eve of Halloween, this new release promises to give his followers some promising tracks.
With his new release, Shamel is exploring the dark corners of the aftermath of a relationship in the form of a nightmare, reality, and a dream. Comprising four tracks, ‘Nightmare in This Bed’, ‘Beautiful Lies’, ‘Nobody Uses Me’, and the intro track ‘Phone Call (feat Talia)’, this new EP will definitely touch each listener on a personal scale.
Speaking about his new EP, Shamel says, ““In every relationship I've ever been in, a dream is always a possibility. Something which you wish had occurred! And then there is this reality, things which actually took place. There is the nightmare, the damage, and the baggage that is left behind. The track I am most excited about is “Nobody Uses Me.” Just wait until the reviews are out for it, and you won’t be disappointed!””
The lyrics of the songs have been composed by Isaac Shamel Tillman and pack electric beats that will leave listeners spellbound. Shamel used the word "Nightmares" to characterize a protracted period of insomnia involving a dream, a nightmare, and ultimately, reality. As evident, the metaphorical phrase "nightmare" refers to a poisonous spouse; even when it ends, you continue to have nightmares in this bed.
The publication house is also releasing Nightmares merchandise which will be available for order starting on September 30th. Currently offering four unique designs, each piece of merchandise has been designed with sustainably sourced and economically friendly materials and is available with a tear-away label. The makers are also offering different color and size options with their new merchandise, which consists of 3 t-shirts and 1 hooded sweatshirt.
Order a copy of “Nightmares” EP at shamelmusic.com
Follow Shamel on Instagram and YouTube.
