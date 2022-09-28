PAM Studios’ CEO recognized as part of 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia by Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Latina production studio CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll was recognized at Delta Sky360 Club on Sept. 26 for her achievements as exemplary Latina business-woman
At PAM Studios, we are prioritizing women, Latinos, and people of color behind the camera so that our voices can be heard.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based PAM (Playa Azul Media) Studios, LLC and Rome PAM Studio, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is excited to announce PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll was honored to be recognized as one of 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The event was hosted by the Atlanta Braves and presented by Truist.
— PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll
A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Guerra-Stoll graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a Bachelor’s of Architecture. She has completed two MBE programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College: Building a High-Performing Minority Business and Growing the Minority Business to Scale; and attended the John F. Kennedy University Institute of Entrepreneurial Leadership program: Business Reshaping and Advanced Entrepreneurship.
Guerra-Stoll is a former Chairman of the Board of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, former Board Member of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, an alumna of Leadership Atlanta and is currently an Executive Board member for the Latin American Chamber of Commerce. Guerra-Stoll is the founder and CEO of the award-winning PAM Studios with the mission to uplift LatinX voices and provide inclusive opportunities for filmmakers and has partnered with the Rome International Film Festival to establish their LatinX Film Category. She also founded Rome PAM Studios in 2021 to engage the local community and other filmmakers to produce and film stories in Rome.
“I am incredibly honored to be bestowed this award from the Georgia Hispanic Chamber,” PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll said. “At PAM Studios, we are prioritizing women, Latinos, and people of color behind the camera so that our voices can be heard. There are so many gifted Latino writers, directors and editors that are being overlooked and we need them to tell our stories the way they should be told.”
The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce analyzes the character, impact, and connectivity self-motivated leaders provide in their communities. The “50 Influential Members,” who have created an impact on our state of Georgia are trailblazers who exemplify the art of leading people, places, and moments in history. To learn more about the program visit https://ghcc.org/en/50-most-influential/.
PAM Studios is also currently working with WIFTA, Rome High School College Career Academies and Georgia Highlands College to create opportunities for students to work at Rome PAM Studios.
The studio is open for lease, and we are focusing on renting for those who want to produce in Rome. The property is listed on Reelscout, Greenlight Go and on our website pam-studios.com.
To learn more about PAM Studios Rome visit pam-studios.com, contact info@pam-studios.com or to interview CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll contact Jordan Budd with PAM Studios at (404) 419-2216. Follow PAM Studios on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com