CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NIO, MDT and TWTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

NIO Inc. NIO

NIO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 20, 2020 - July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 24, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, NIO Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO pulled forward revenue by selling batteries to a related party, which owned the batteries and managed users' subscriptions; (2) through the related party, NIO also recognized enormous depreciation savings; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue and net loss were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Medtronic plc MDT

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medtronic common stock between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 7, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) Medtronic's product quality control systems were inadequate; (2) Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events; (3) these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action; (4) as a result of the Company's misconduct, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G; (5) these delays in product approvals, as well as the Company's need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect the Company's financial performance and cause Medtronic to fall further behind its competitors; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Twitter, Inc. TWTR

TWTR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2020 - August 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 14, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Twitter, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

