Pyrogen Testing Market to Reach US$ 2,051.2 Mn by 2027: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Ceaseless efforts by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to seek and adopt better methods and technologies for both endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogenes are expanding growth frontiers for pyrogen testing market. North America held a prominent pyrogen testing market share in 2018, pivoted on the adoption in the development of pharmaceuticals. The use of the testing is also growing continuously in medical devices. The global pyrogen testing market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027.

A granular assessment of pyrogen testing market trends indicated that evolving regulatory guidelines in North America and Europe have led to decline in demand for RPT. Steadily growing product pipeline of pharmaceutical companies, notably of drugs and immunological products, has generate sizable revenue streams to firm in the pyrogen testing market.

The adoption of advanced methods for detection of endotoxins and non-endotoxin pyrogens is generating lucrative opportunities in pyrogen testing market. Biologics presents a lucrative avenue for firms in the market. Over the past few years, extensive R&D on biologic drugs has spurred the revenue prospects, and will propel demand for pyrogen testing market.

Key Findings of Pyrogen Testing Market Study

Rising Spending by Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industry Propelling Revenue Generation : Worldwide, the prevalence of chronic diseases has spurred R&D on biologics and other pharmaceuticals. Stridently, the demand for new medications for the treatment of spectrum of chronic diseases and cancer has paved the way to spending by biotech and pharmaceutical companies, thus enriching the prospects of pyrogen testing market.

Worldwide, the prevalence of chronic diseases has spurred R&D on biologics and other pharmaceuticals. Stridently, the demand for new medications for the treatment of spectrum of chronic diseases and cancer has paved the way to spending by biotech and pharmaceutical companies, thus enriching the prospects of pyrogen testing market. Need for Accurate Methods for Endotoxins and Non-Endotoxin Pyrogens Steering Revenue Growth : Growing adoption of accurate and scalable pyrogen testing methods in medical device testing method is a key driver for the commercialization of products in pyrogen testing market. In various healthcare settings, detecting endotoxins as well as non-endotoxin pathogens is generating steady revenue streams for players in the market. Launch of new drugs has mandated the need for in vitro testing method for detecting pyrogens in parenteral pharmaceutical product and medical devices.

Growing adoption of accurate and scalable pyrogen testing methods in medical device testing method is a key driver for the commercialization of products in pyrogen testing market. In various healthcare settings, detecting endotoxins as well as non-endotoxin pathogens is generating steady revenue streams for players in the market. Launch of new drugs has mandated the need for in vitro testing method for detecting pyrogens in parenteral pharmaceutical product and medical devices. Massive Demand for MAT Underpins Vast Opportunity: An in-depth analysis of pyrogen testing market found that the U.S. FDA and European Pharmacopoeia (EP) are endorsing accurate and sensitive testing methods, thereby bolstering the adoption of monocyte activation test (MAT). MAT has gained significant preference over rabbit pyrogen test (RPT).

Key Drivers

Growing spending on new drug development including biologics medicines has spurred pharmaceutical & biotech firms to employ in-vitro pyrogen test technologies. Methods that are sensitive and scalable are expanding the canvas for them, found the study on the pyrogen testing market.

Expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry on the back of evolving regulations and guidelines. Increasing adoption of products that enable them detect both endotoxins and non-endotoxin pyrogens in medical devices and pharmaceuticals has augmented the pyrogen testing market size.

Pyrogen Testing Market: Competition Landscape

Engaging in R&D for product innovations, making collaborative agreements between players, and undertaking acquisitions are some of the competitive strategies by leading firms in the pyrogen testing market. A fair degree of fragmentation shapes the competition landscape, found the TMR study on the pyrogen testing market.

Some of the key players in the pyrogen testing market are Wako Chemicals USA, Inc., Hyglos GmbH, WuXi AppTec, Sanquin, Lonza Group, GenScript, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Test Type

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

LAL Test

Rabbit Pyrogen Test

Others

Components

Instruments

Kits

Reagents

End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

