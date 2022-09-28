Unstruk Partners with Primer to Offer Enhanced Document Intelligence within the Unstruk Data Portal

~ The partnership between Unstruk and Primer integrates the leading vendor for Natural Language Processing (NLP) into the world’s first knowledge hub designed for spatial intelligence.

- The integration of Primer within the Unstruk Data platform allows users to correlate information from videos, images, 3D files, and more with documents and emails.

- With the Primer integration, Unstruk users will be able to leverage, enrich, and analyze all of their spatial and unstructured data sources for unprecedented insight.

Seattle WA - September 18, 2022 - Unstruk, the first data portal designed specifically for geo-enabled businesses, has announced its partnership with Primer, a leader in building and deploying mission-ready AI solutions. Integrating Primer into the Unstruk Portal makes it easier than ever for Unstruk customers to catalog and correlate data across all of their spatial and unstructured files, including videos, images, documents, 3D files, and more.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with Primer’s industry-leading Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions. Primer provides extensive support for language understanding, entity and topic detection and document summarization. The combination of Primer within Unstruk will help our customers unlock even more hidden insights.”

-Kirk Marple, Founder and CEO, Unstruk

As a cloud-native platform, Unstruk is cost effective, turnkey to deploy, and integrates with

existing spatial data platforms. The company recently launched its commercial UI on ProductHunt and has a trial period available for new customers.

"Primer is excited to partner with Unstruk, offering our best-in-class Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions to support Unstruk’s mission to make it easier for anyone to leverage their unstructured data to speed data ingestion and interpretation for smarter decision- making. Together, we bring the power of unstructured data and NLP to organizations wanting to enhance document intelligence capability efficiently, and at enterprise scale.”

-Dave Myers, Chief Operations Officer, Primer





About Us: Unstruk offers an API-driven solution to simplify the process of transforming

unstructured data files into actionable intelligence about real-world assets without writing a line

of code - putting insights generated from this data at enterprise teams’ fingertips. The company

was founded in 2021 by Kirk Marple after his tenure as CTO of Kespry. Kirk possesses

extensive industry knowledge including over 25 years of experience building and architecting

scalable SaaS platforms and applications, prior successful startup exits, and deep unstructured

and perception data experience. Unstruk investors include 8VC, Preface Ventures, Valia

Ventures, Shell Ventures and Stage Venture Partners.





About Primer

Primer builds and deploys mission-ready AI solutions that meet rapidly evolving defense and security needs. Primer is recognized for fast speed to deployment, powered by a proven ML infrastructure, and the high performance and accuracy of AI/ML models required to inform critical decision making. Primer’s AI capabilities scale from off-the-shelf applications to secure on-premises deployments, trained on state-of-the-art custom models against customer data sets. Multiple National Security and Intelligence Community (IC) agencies as well as global commercial enterprises trust Primer with next-generation AI technologies that accelerate decision superiority. For more information, visit https://primer.ai.

Contact: Kate Reinmiller

Email: kate@unstruk.com

Twitter: @unstruk

Website: https://www.unstruk.com

HQ Address: Unstruk Inc.

1700 WESTLAKE AVE N STE 200

SEATTLE, WA 98109



