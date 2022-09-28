Tennessee State Library & Archives is Hosting a Second Saturday Open House During Nashville Oktoberfest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Saturday, Oct. 8, during Nashville Oktoberfest, the Tennessee State Library & Archives is hosting a Second Saturday Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with guided tours offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"Nashville Oktoberfest will bring thousands of visitors right to our doorstep," said Jamie Ritter, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. "We are excited to welcome these guests to the Library & Archives to share our extensive collections and show how we're preserving Tennessee's history for current and future generations."

During the open house, guests are invited to explore the Library & Archives' interactive exhibit lobby, highlighting some of the state's most precious historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions. The guided tours will give guests a behind-the-scenes look at the state-of-the-art conservation lab, grand reading room and high-tech Automated Storage and Retrieval System. This family-friendly event is free to the public.

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on items about Tennessee and Tennesseans.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., in Nashville. The exhibit lobby is open to the public Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are available for research Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

The Library & Archives parking garage will be inaccessible due to Nashville Oktoberfest road closures from Wednesday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Patrons are encouraged to plan their research trips accordingly.

For more information about the Library & Archives, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

