Love FromMusic City Announces GrandOle Opry Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent Honored With The Bill Anderson Icon Award

Love From Music City Announces 2022 Gala Grand Ole Opry Member & Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent Honored With The Bill Anderson Icon Award
“We are thrilled to honor Rhonda she deserves this prestigious honor. “ a modern-day trailblazer in Bluegrass music, ensuring generations to come will enjoy this music.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love from Music City which is a 501c3 Non-Profit announced today that their 6th Annual Gala with an evening of music, entertainment, surprises and support for foster kids throughout Middle Tennessee, nationally and Orphans abroad.
— Shanda Tripp, Founder LFMC
The special evening Thursday Nov 3, 2022 will feature a Celebrity red carpet, followed by hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and live musical performances! The Queen of Bluegrass & Opry star Rhonda Vincent will receive this year’s Bill Anderson Icon Award stated LFMC founder Shanda Tripp.
Tripp said “We are thrilled to honor Rhonda she deserves this prestigious honor. “Vincent is being recognized for her contributions made to the community and for her role as a modern-day trailblazer in Bluegrass music, ensuring generations to come will enjoy this music, Vincent has introduced Bluegrass Music to a new generation of music fans.”
The organization has a 50-year legacy of feeding and clothing orphans across the globe, with 10 years of including local, middle Tennessee Foster Children. The Love from Music City Gala will be held at The Fireplace Fellowship located at the event will take place from 7-8:30pm @ the Fireplace Fellowship located at 403 Walton Ferry Rd, Hendersonville Tn.
“The 6th Annual Love from Music City Gala will be an evening of memories and heartfelt emotions as we raise money for orphans abroad and Foster Children throughout the Middle Tennessee area," shares CEO Shanda Tripp. "We would like to thank all of the artists and sponsors who are coming together to make the event possible and to honor Rhonda Vincent with the Bill Anderson Icon award.”
“It’s an honor to be given the Bill Anderson Icon Award by Love from Music City,” shares Rhonda Vincent. “And it’s an honor to be associated with Love from Music City and the great work they do helping and loving orphans and foster children.”
The generous support of those who contribute made it possible for all proceeds from the event to be immediately put to work. Throughout COVID, this organization continued to raise funds, being the sole contributor for food and basic survival needs to their orphanages in Haiti. Love From Music City is putting together an unforgettable evening for their 6th Annual Gala, filling each seat with people who have made a difference in the lives of others. Past entertainers include T.G. Sheppard, Crystal Gayle, Rhonda Vincent, Dailey & Vincent, Kelly Lang, Rhonda Vincent, Jeannie Seely, Exile, Jimmy Fortune, and more.
For more information, visit LoveFromMusicCity.org or email Shanda Tripp at lovefrommusiccitytn@gmail.com.
About Rhonda Vincent :
Rhonda Vincent is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest bands in any genre of music today. From humble beginnings in the tiny town of Greentop, Missouri, Rhonda’s musical heritage traces back 5 generations of the Vincent family. Her dad would pick her up from school each day, and they would sing and play till dinner. After dinner, friends came over, and they would sing and play till bedtime. She began her professional music career singing in her family’s band The Sally Mountain Show. It was an immediate “on the job training,” as they had a TV show, radio show, and made their first recording when Rhonda was 5 years old. She picked up the mandolin at eight, the fiddle at twelve, and learned a valuable life lesson as a teenager performing with her family at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. While they were playing in the pouring rain to empty seats, and what they thought, no one listening -- a week later they received a call from Hal Durham, general manager of the Grand Ole Opry at the time, and who just happened to be listening with his family around the corner. Mr. Durham loved what he heard and invited the Vincent family to appear on the Opry.
Rhonda’s life of music evolved into a successful career in bluegrass music; after being discovered by Grand Ole Opry Star “Jim Ed Brown,” and later spending what she calls her musical college years recording for Giant Records; and learning about the music business from Nashville’s best like James Stroud, Jack McFadden, and Stan Barnett.
It was her pivotal bluegrass album “Back Home Again” that transformed Rhonda Vincent into the All American Bluegrass Girl, and crowned the New Queen of Bluegrass by “The Wall Street Journal” in 2000.
A multi-award winner, with a 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, an Entertainer of the Year 2001, Song of the Year 2004, and unprecedented 7 consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association 2000 – 2006 and an 8th win of IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 2015.
Her lifelong dream came true when she was invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry on February 28, 2020. Rhonda waited an unprecedented 345 days and was officially inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on February 6, 2021.
Her powerful vocal style transcends the boundaries of bluegrass music, as evidenced in her collaboration with Dolly Parton on the Elton John / Bernie Taupin Tribute Project “Restoration” 2018.
About Love From Music City:
Love From Music City Organization is passionate about helping and serving those in need. Our focus is Foster Children and Orphans abroad, advocating to ensure their needs are met. Every Motherless child has a voice and should be heard. We are determined to help these children and rightfully help and show respect. Everyone needs to know they are loved and that they matter.
