Christy Darling Joins Idaho First Bank's Mortgage Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced the expansion of its Mortgage department with the addition of Christy Darling as a Residential Mortgage Lender.
Bringing twenty-two years of experience in the mortgage lending industry with her, Christy will be responsible for handling everything in the residential lending realm including refinancing, home equity loans, and first-time home purchases in the Boise, Nampa, and Caldwell areas.
“As a native Idahoan, I am excited and proud to be a part of such a community-minded institution whose core values put Idaho first,” says Christy. “I truly enjoy being able to help people achieve their goals of being homeowners and offering them the best lending solution for their unique needs.”
From shipping to the secondary market and wholesale representation to holding titles as Loan Officer, Escrow Officer, and Mortgage Loan Processor for both banks and mortgage brokerages in the Southeast Idaho region, Christy brings vast, expert knowledge to the people of Idaho.
“She has worked and excelled in almost every capacity within our industry,” says VP Mortgage Sales Manager, Lupe Rodriguez.
Outside of work, you can find Christy enjoying all that Boise has to offer, including camping, hiking, attending local rodeos and live events, or spending time at home with her dogs and two cockatoos.
About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with six additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
