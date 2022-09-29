Pines & Prairies Land Trust to Host Second Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

PPLT will again host the Wild and Scenic Film Festival at Billig Ranch on October 22nd- Attendees also have the opportunity to camp overnight!

BASTROP, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild & Scenic has teamed up with the non-profit land trust for a weekend of films and camping to support the Central Texas land conservation missionThis year’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival will be held on October 22 at Billing Ranch in Paige, TX. Attendees can watch the films from the comfort of their car or sprawl out with lawn chairs and blankets. They will also have the unique opportunity to camp overnight at the preserve following the screening. In addition to the films, Pines & Prairies will host several outdoor nature programs for festival attendees.Local vendors and businesses have lent their support by providing the festival snacks, adult beverages while supplies last, nature activities, and live music. In addition to local support, Wild & Scenic and Pines & Prairies have active relationships with conservation groups across the globe that help make these events possible. The film festival aims to reach the surrounding communities and bring together a diverse audience to bring awareness to the notable cause of land and nature conservation.What: The Wild & Scenic Film FestivalWhere: Billing Ranch, Billig Lane, Paige, TX 78659When: October 22, 2022Tickets: https://pplt.org/wildandscenic The cost per vehicle to enter the festival is $100 which grants access to the films, campgrounds, and accommodations from local vendors. The price is per vehicle, not per person, making the event a family-friendly affair. Last year’s film festival was a major success, with over 100 attendees and generating valuable support from the local community. Space is limited and last year’s event did sell out so be sure to get your ticket early so as not to miss out on this exciting experience.The festival contains film and art submissions from all skill levels, backgrounds, and locations with a passion for amplifying stories from voices and perspectives that often go unheard.Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature–through film. Wild & Scenic and Pines & Prairies share an urgent call to action, encouraging people to work together and share their passion for the great outdoors. The pinnacle purpose of the festival is to increase awareness from the outdoor-loving community by demonstrating the benefits of keeping naturally beautiful spaces open to the public and working with environmentalists to meet conservation goals.About Pines & Prairies Land Trust:PPLT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land conservation organization serving south central Texas since 2001. PPLT protects over 2500 acres of land through partnerships with private landowners and its own preserves. PPLT practices sustainable land management and habitat restoration for native Texas wildlife, encouraging all community members to benefit from the clean air and water, beautiful views, protection of native flora and fauna, and access to the outdoors near them. PPLT is a nationally accredited land trust, providing excellence in nonprofit management and land conservation. Our mission is to protect open space through land conservation, stewardship and community engagement.Contact:Kaitlin PollackKaitlinpollack@pplt.org512-825-4416