As a Premier Wedding Destination, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Offers New Luxury Amenities for Couples
The Houstonian Hotel offers guests a stunning backdrop with luxurious amenities to make every wedding the event of a lifetime.
I enjoy working with brides and helping them to feel beautiful on one of the biggest days of their lives. I believe that bridal makeup should enhance a woman's natural beauty.”HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES , September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the most sought after wedding destinations in Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is committed to making wedding celebrations lavish and stress-free by providing bridal expertise, a full complement of services and amenities, and everything a bride could dream of, all together in one place. Located on 27 wooded acres, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa was recently recognized as the No.1 Resort Hotel in Texas on Travel + Leisure 2022 World's Best list and has destination appeal for a grand wedding celebration or intimate event. Abundant indoor and outdoor settings make planning a sophisticated and upscale event in luxurious surroundings easy.
Exceeding guests' expectations is a top priority for their team which includes an onsite florist and event rentals studio called Sage ‘n’ Bloom providing wedding consultation, idea and color storyboards, linens, décor, and furniture to elevate any event. Their onsite audio-visual department can offer the latest sound and high-tech video and lighting equipment and provide expertise for planning weddings, receptions, and parties.
In addition to the ceremony and reception, bridal parties can take advantage of The Houstonian's bridal suites, where friends and family can be close to the bride and groom on their special day. Grooms enjoy the resort’s Laser Shot shooting simulator, which can be set up in various locations with food and beverage for gathering and entertaining friends and family.
The Legacy Lounge, the hotel's newest celebration room, offers exclusive access with comfortable seating and separate dining rooms. Brides can also take advantage of the Pearl Suite in the Legacy Lounge. The beautifully appointed suite is named as a tribute to First Lady Barbara Bush and offers a private dressing room with floor-to-ceiling views, makeup stations, mirrors, and a powder bath. Brides may purchase elegant crystal stemware etched with the Pearl Suite logo to serve champagne and celebrate with special guests. The historic Manor House offers couples a connection to history for weddings, receptions, and parties and the elegant Hearth Room with its dedicated bar service area is a perfect location for a rehearsal dinner or farewell brunch.
Pre or post-celebration, bridal parties can relax at Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas, which offers the convenience of onsite head-to-toe pampering in a luxurious setting. A full-service spa, Trellis can also meet the bridal party's needs with skilled hair stylists and nail technicians ready to provide a full array of services. Trellis Spa features multiple relaxation areas and an outdoor Soaking Pools & Garden with cabanas for brides and their guests to enjoy.
Trellis Spa's newest bespoke offering is makeup services from renowned makeup artist Mari Metzler in its light-filled makeup studio or in the hotel’s Pearl Suite. Makeup by Mari's specialty is color matching and accentuating her client's natural beauty for weddings and special events. "I enjoy working with brides and helping them to feel beautiful on one of the biggest days of their lives," says Metzler. "I believe that bridal makeup should enhance a woman's natural beauty. With wedding and celebration makeup, I add in a few extra steps to ensure the bride looks gorgeous in person and in photos."
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa also offers a variety indoor and outdoor wedding spaces. From the Texas Live Oak tree lit with over 10,000 twinkling lights to three distinctive ballrooms, brides can plan the perfect ceremony or reception for up to 300 guests.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, secluded retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian is in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
