Sovrinti, Inc. Begins Pilot Program with Outreach Health

Sovrinti's smart home sensing and data analytics provides Outreach Health with continuous Data of Daily Living to improve senior care at home.

WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waco Texas based Sovrinti Inc. announces an agreement with Richardson TX based Outreach Health to begin using Sovrinti’s home sensing system for improved home care and health outcomes. Sovrinti’s home monitoring solution allows continuous functional assessment and change detection for seniors in their own home. Data-of-Daily-Living from the Sovrinti system will allow Outreach Health care teams direct insight into changing care needs and will provide alerts to care teams for possible intervention. “We seek to provide the most comprehensive and highest quality of outcome-based care and believe the Sovrinti system will help us achieve that goal for our clients” said John David Ball, CEO of Outreach Health.

Developed with support from the National Institute on Aging, the Sovrinti system uses a unique set of home sensors to identify Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) and look for changes from individual routines. Subtle changes in behavior patterns are mapped to health relevant criteria allowing targeted interaction between the care recipient and care giver.

“The goal of our system is to move from a reactive to a predictive care approach using the same senior care management structure of ADLs that has been used for decades” says John Fitch, Sovrinti Principal and CTO. “Without any additional effort from the senior or the care giver, we use the power of smart home devices and data analytics to address real time care needs and guide long term care planning.”

The pilot program scheduled to start in early October is designed to demonstrate improved health outcomes and integrate the Sovrinti system into Outreach Health’s day to day operations which manages care for over 5000 seniors in their homes in the Southwest.

Sovrinti uses home sensing data from sensors developed by sister company Birkeland Current, to identify actionable changes in behavior and enable moving from reactive care situations to informed, proactive care planning.

For more information visit www.sovrinti.com and www.outreachhealth.com.

Sovrinti, Inc. Begins Pilot Program with Outreach Health

