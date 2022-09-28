Rhinoplasty Market Size, Industry Share, Global Trends, Growth and Opportunity 2022-2027

The rising influence of social media platforms has led the young population to opt for various cosmetic surgeries, is driving the rhinoplasty market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Rhinoplasty Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the rhinoplasty market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global rhinoplasty market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.37% during 2022-2027. Rhinoplasty refers to a surgical procedure performed to change the size and appearance of the nose. It includes various treatments, such as augmentation, reduction, post-traumatic, reconstructive, and revision. Rhinoplasty is performed using closed and open procedures that require a hidden incision inside the nose or an incision across the columella, respectively. It is widely carried out to change the size and angle of the nose, reshape the nasal tip, straighten the bridge, correct congenital defects, and narrow the nostrils. Rhinoplasty enhances facial features, opens blocked nasal passages, and restores breathing functions after cancer treatments, traumatic injuries, or burns.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising consciousness about physical appearance among the masses is one of the key factors driving the rhinoplasty market growth. Rhinoplasty is widely used to increase facial attractiveness and address nasal complaints, such as structural issues, droopy tips, uneven nostrils, long or short noses, and overprojection. Additionally, the introduction of advanced three-dimensional (3D) computer-assisted surgery that enables meticulous planning, use of grafting templates, and provides advanced imaging is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population with sleep apnea and snoring problems is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the rising influence of social media, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and the recent development of non-surgical nose jobs, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Rhinoplasty Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the rhinoplasty market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• COMEG

• GROVER AESTHETICS

• Implantech

• KLS Martin Group

• New York Center for Plastic Surgery

• Stryker Corporation

• Sunset Cosmetic Surgery

• Surgiform Technologies LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global rhinoplasty market based on treatment type, technique and region.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Augmentation

• Reduction

• Post-Traumatic

• Reconstructive

• Revision

• Others

Breakup by Technique:

• Open Rhinoplasty

• Closed Rhinoplasty

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

