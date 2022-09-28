Get a deeper understanding of working effectively with other people and building a work force that plays to strengths

Stu Schlackman, Author of Relationship Selling Secret Stu Schlackman Cover of Relationship Selling Secret Quote from Stu Schlackman from Relationship Selling Secret book- 1 Quote from Stu Schlackman from Relationship Selling Secret book- 2 Quote from Stu Schlackman from Relationship Selling Secret book- 3

Author, Stu Schlackman continues his groundbreaking work in another book “The Relationship Selling Secret: The Sales Leader’s Guide to Empowering Your Team”

It's hard to win when you're playing defense” — Stu Schlackman, CSP, Authority on Sales and Sales Leadership

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get a deeper understanding of working more effectively with other people, meeting the needs of clients and building a work force that plays to the strengths of everyone.

Stu Schlackman author of "Don’t Just Stand There, Sell Something" "Four People You Should Know", "The 180 Rule for the Art of Connecting" "From the Star to the Cross", and "Dinner with a Side of Doubts" continues his groundbreaking work with his newest book “The Relationship Selling Secret: The Sales Leader’s Guide to Empowering Your Team to Increase Their Influence and Generate More Profitable Connections”. Stu Schlackman brings his many years of expertise in training people and sales teams to increase their influence and generate more profitable connections leading to more effective and satisfying sales approaches.

Be more effective in your leadership with an enhanced understanding of the four-color personality styles. Once your sales force, or any functioning team is aware of their dynamics, success is inevitable. You’ll even learn tips for predicting the style of potential clients and established customers who haven’t taken the assessment.

Included in this power-packed book are sections that can skyrocket your knowledge of unique preferences and strengths of color types to allow you to correct and troubleshoot difficulties with team dynamics or make good teams even more powerful, which includes:

About the AUTHOR:

Stu Schlackman has been in sales and sales management since the early 1980s, eventually founding Competitive Excellence, a company that helps professionals improve their sales and business skills through workshops that instill “superior sales results.” His first book, "Don’t Just Stand There, Sell Something", imparts wisdom, techniques, and practical advice for corporate executives, sales professionals, corporate trainers, and others who have the desire to compete and win in business and in life. He has also written "The 180 Rule for the Art of Connecting".

Stu holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Business Administration from Kennedy Western University. He served as President for the National Speakers Association of North Texas for three terms and has also served the Leadership Richardson Alumni Association. He is a Certified Speaking Professional with NSA and has served on several committees. He is an advocate for the Leukemia and

Lymphoma Society and was named their Man of the Year in 2020. He has taught business courses as the Business Division Chair for Dallas Christian College from 2008–2009. Stu also has mentored students at the college. He has taught sales classes at University of Texas Dallas and has supported colleagues as a guest speaker at Southern Methodist University and Dallas Baptist University business schools.

Stu resides in Richardson, Texas, with his wife Betty. He has five children and seven wonderful grandchildren with potentially more on the way. Stu remains active in his community, business, and education, and is on the preaching team at Central Christian Church, where he has served as an elder for over fifteen years. He has also authored two spiritual books, as he grew up in a Jewish home and became a Christian. They are: "From the Star to the Cross" and "Dinner

with a Side of Doubts".

About Stu Schlackman's publisher: Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, Soar 2 Success Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors produce AND publish their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.