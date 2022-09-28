Definity First recognized in Gartner®2022 Market Guide for Microsoft Product Support Services, Worldwide
Definity First was recognized among 9 vendors in the 2022 report.
We have such a unique and talented team, who have made possible each of our successes.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Definity First, professional IT consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a representative vendor in the 2022 Gartner®Market Guide for Microsoft Product Support Services, Worldwide. This inclusion solidifies Definity First’s award-winning reputation as a trusted global cloud partner.
— Freddy Castro, CEO
"We are honored to be named a Representative Vendor by Gartner, further demonstrating the value our Microsoft Product Support Service offerings bring to our customers and setting us apart from the competition,” said Freddy Castro, Definity First CEO. “When customers partner with firms that have this prestigious accreditation, they get the peace of mind knowing their Microsoft products are supported, allowing them to focus on accelerating their business.”
Microsoft products can represent a huge percentage of an organization’s software and SaaS infrastructure and unified Support is the default support offering. Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders are encouraged to use Gartner’s Market Guide when evaluating alternative support solutions for optimum value and service.
Vendors identified in the Market Guide were selected based on having the following Capabilities:
• Being a service provider, software reseller, and/or Microsoft and its Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) partners.
• Provides services that fit within Microsoft’s broad product catalog, and it supports all of them based on its published support life cycle.
By year-end 2026, market share for third-party providers of Microsoft support will be 25 to 30%, up from 10% to 15% in 2022. - Gartner
“Definity First considers these capabilities to be a vital part of delivering high-impact business outcomes,” said Mauricio Duran, Definity First President. “Our cost-conscious sourcing, as well as technical account managers and designated support engineers, enable the company to deliver a higher level of Microsoft support by interfacing your internal IT and the Definity First Team to boost productivity and increase affordability while maintaining high-quality service offerings."
About Definity First
Definity First specializes in Cloud Business Applications & Microsoft Technologies, providing enterprise-grade solutions that translate into a successful business transformation.
Founded in 2004, and with 6 offices distributed across the US and Mexico. Definity First has been working for transformative, iconic companies and universities such as Tesla, Flowserve, Harvard, Berkeley, Caltech, and more.
Gartner, Market Guide for Microsoft Product Support Services, Worldwide, Michael Silver, Adam DeJoy,3rd August 2022
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used here in with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Definity First.
