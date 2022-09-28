FullContact Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report
FullContact enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that enhance identity resolution and extend media reach
Our privacy-first identity solution enables joint customers to easily stitch together data, unlocking insights that will be transformative for most businesses and how they market to their customers.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today FullContact announced its recognition as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural "Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences" executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.
— Christopher Harrison, CEO at FullContact
Snowflake’s agnostic, data-backed report identifies the best-of-breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers and identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks.
These categories include:
- Analytics
- Integration & Modeling
- Identity & Enrichment
- Activation & Measurement
- Business Intelligence
- Data Science & Machine Learning
The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.
"Marketers rely on advanced analytics to accurately measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "At Snowflake, we empower their journey to data-driven marketing. FullContact emerged as a leader in the Identity & Enrichment category with joint patrons leveraging their technologies to enable an individual view of customer data that drives better business decisions."
FullContact was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in Identity & Enrichment for its effective process of attributing customer behavior and interactions across all touchpoints to a single unified customer profile natively within Snowflake’s Data Cloud.
"We're extremely honored Snowflake has identified FullContact as a leader in Snowflake's inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Christopher Harrison, CEO at FullContact. "Our privacy-first identity solution enables joint customers to easily stitch together data, unlocking new insights that will be transformative for most businesses and how they can market to their customers. We will continue encouraging marketers to build their data stacks on Snowflake's Data Cloud to enable a unified view of customer data that fully realizes cohesive experiences and pursues market-leading strategies that generate more revenue."
Click here to read "The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences."
About FullContact
FullContact is a privacy-safe Identity Resolution company building trust between people and brands. We deliver the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences, improve ad targeting along with measurement as well as improve identity verification and fraud solutions by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit www.fullcontact.com.
