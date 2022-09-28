Submit Release
SWEATHOUZ ANNOUNCES DR. RACHELLE REED AS CHIEF HEALTH AND SCIENCE OFFICER

Health and Science Backed Modalities Lead to High Franchise Demand

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SweatHouz, the one of a kind wellness studio known for its infrared technology, cold water immersion, hydromassage and red light therapies, is pleased to announce Dr. Rachelle Reed, PhD. as the brand’s Chief Health and Science Officer.

Dr. Reed who boasts a BA, MS, PhD and a postdoctoral fellowship in exercise physiology brings a unique set of skills that bridge the gap between research and the wellness industry, something she describes as her “personal mission.”

Since opening in 2019, droves of health-conscious consumers have flocked to Sweathouz. SweatHouz offers a full range of modalities designed to improve your physical and mental health, taking the guess work out of self care to help members “live well, recover well and stay well.” The benefits are endless and include detox, recovery, healthier skin, a stronger immune system and weight loss.

Jamie Weeks, Sweathouz founder and the largest franchisee for Orangetheory and Dogtopia, has been met with enormous franchising demand.

With the addition of Dr. Reed, franchisees are now able to deeply educate members on how to best apply our modalities to support their physical and mental health. This is an invaluable asset to an already fast-growing company and category, explains Weeks.

Reed, who worked with Weeks at Orangetheory Fitness, has strong experience in the franchise fitness space via Pure Barre and Xponential Fitness. She is, of course, a huge proponent of the endless benefits that can be found within Sweathouz.

"I have worked with Jamie Weeks for the past 3 years during my role at Orangetheory Fitness. I’ve witnessed firsthand the culture he has built over the last 8 years at Orangetheory Fitness, which valued lifestyle, health and wellness. When the opportunity presented itself to work with Sweathouz, a concept that offers cardiovascular, physiological and mental benefits, it was an absolute no brainer,' states Reed.

For more information on Sweathouz visit SweatHouz.com or instragram.com/Sweathouz.

About Legacy Franchise Partners
Legacy Franchise Concepts (LFC), a partner of Prospect Hill Growth Partners, invests in health, wellness and lifestyle brands across the franchise landscape. Founded by Jamie Weeks, Atlanta-based LFC's portfolio includes SweatHouz infrared sauna studios and Dogtopia, the leading provider of dog daycare in North America. For more information, please visit: LFCbrands.com.

Hannah Amick
Huff Co
+1 678-488-2909
