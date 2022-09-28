Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 293.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR 6.59% During 2022-2027

The friction stir welding equipment market is impelled by expanding application in automotive and aerospace industries.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global friction stir welding equipment market size reached US$ 198.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 293.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.59% during 2022-2027.

Friction stir welding (FSW) refers to the solid-state welding technique that connects two workpieces to form a product without melting the material. It plunges and rotates the workpiece interface by using the non-consumable tool, and then the components are softened through frictional heat. FSW equipment offers precise and controlled forging pressure to create high-in-strength, defect-free joints with the minimal heat-affected zone (HAZ), low mechanical distortion, improved aesthetics, and excellent surface finish. Apart from this, friction stir welding equipment ensures safety and security from toxins as they do not need flux, filler metal, or shielding gas; therefore, it is used to join aluminum, titanium, mild steel, copper, and stainless-steel alloys.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of friction stir welding equipment across various industries can be attributed to its multiple benefits, including robust processing and improved tensile strength and fatigue resistance which is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing need for eco-friendly and cost-effective workpiece joining techniques for material processing is favoring the market growth. Additionally, FSW creates a pore-free weld interface and a refined microstructure in preventive maintenance (PM) parts to break down the oxide layer deposited on the particles by intense deformation around the welded section, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the extensive employment of FSW equipment in the automobile industries to weld various automotive components, including bumper beams, to reduce vehicular weight and overall fuel consumption is contributing to the market growth.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the friction stir welding equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd.

• Colfax Corporation

• Fooke GmbH

• Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

• General Tool Company

• Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

• Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

• KUKA Systems GmbH (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

• Manufacturing Technology Inc.

• Par Systems LLC (Pohlad Companies)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global friction stir welding equipment market based on equipment type, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment

• Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive Industry

• Aerospace Industry

• Railway Industry

• Shipbuilding Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

