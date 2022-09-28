HealthBanks Celebrates 22nd Year in Business

HealthBanks, the only dual stem cell & immune cell bank in the US, is celebrating a new milestone.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthBanks, one of the most respected cell banking networks in the world with over 110,000 private clients, celebrates 22 years of preserving stem cells for its discerning clients. HealthBanks is accredited by AABB & FDA registered for cord blood & tissue storage. HealthBanks is licensed by the State of California Department of Public Health & New York Department of Public Health. HealthBanks’ in-house laboratory is CAP Accredited.

The establishment of HealthBanks was the result of the vision that stem cells, through application for cell & gene therapies, would re-define modern medicine. Now, 22 years later, the company has grown to be one of the world’s most respected & leading private cell banking organizations.

HealthBanks is world reknown for advancements in stem cell research in the realm of cell & gene therapies. For over 2 decades, HealthBanks has been at the forefront of stem cell research & the development of cell-based therapies to identify better treatments for clinical diseases.

Therapies using a newborn’s stem cells found in cord blood & cord tissue have tremendous potential to save lives. Cord blood is a precious source of newborn stem cells as well as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets & plasma. The stem cells found in the cord blood can be used for current therapies treating blood cancers, metabolic disorders, immune system deficiencies and bone marrow failure syndromes with many more are currently undergoing clinical trials. Collection, processing, and cryostorage of these stem cells using state-of-the-art automated technology elevates HealthBanks’ precision & capacity in harvesting and preserving these powerful cells which can be used in the future as personalized medicine.

In 2008, HealthBanks became the first company in the world to offer families cord tissue storage. HealthBanks remains a dynamic pioneer in the development of applications for stem cells derived from cord tissue including live Mesenchymal Stem Cells. In 2020, HealthBanks also became the

first company to offer immune cell banking for future use in immunotherapies that can be used to treat cancer, such as CAR-T cell therapy.

Health experts agree that, cell prcessing & storage technology are two the most overlooked factors for deciding which cell bank to store your cells. HealthBanks uses the industry-leading AXP® (https://thermogenesis.com/axp-ii-device-process/) automated cord blood processing system which precisely harvests hematopoietic stem cells from other parts of the collected blood. HealthBanks is proud to be the only private cell bank that offers clients the option to store their newborn’s cells in the state-of-the-art BioArchive® (https://thermogenesis.com/bioarchive-system--how-it-works/) system. The BioArchive® System is an automated cryogenic freezing tank which carefully submerges the cells liquid nitrogen to keep cells extremely cold (-196 Celsius) for long-term preservation. Cryogenic storage is one of the most critical components of the preservation of viable cell and ensures the readiness, health, viability & safety of the preserved cells. Both the AXP® system & BioArchive® system are manufacturered by HealthBanks’

affiliate, ThermoGenesis (https://thermogenesis.com/), an industry-leading FDA-certified medical device manufacturer.

For 22 years, HealthBanks has excelled in the field earning a reputation for being the only dual bank that people trust to preserve both stem cells from their newborn’s cord blood and cord tissue, & immune cells from the healthy adults. Cell banking with HealthBanks is done using the latest technology & FDA-approved collection/processing systems and procedures materials with distinct advantages over competitors technology & capabilities.

For further details regarding HealthBanks services & the celebration of 22 years in business, visit https://healthbanks.us/company/ and https://healthbanks.us/blogs/.

About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most comprehensive stem cell and immune cell networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its affiliated companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is accredited by AABB, FDA registered and CLIA certified. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine and transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit: http://www.healthbanks.us/.

