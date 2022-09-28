Loopback Announces Rx Reports Module to Streamline REMS Reporting for Health System Specialty Pharmacy Programs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of specialty pharmacy analytics for hospitals and health systems, is pleased to announce the launch of the Rx Reports module, which enables health system specialty pharmacies to fill prescriptions for therapies with complex reporting requirements.
For certain therapies, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires manufacturers to develop risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) to ensure safe use of the medication. Manufacturers may require pharmacies to report on specific elements to dispense the medication to ensure compliance with a REMS program. Examples include ambrisentan for pulmonary arterial hypertension and vigabatrin for infantile spasms.
“Loopback is excited to provide a seamless solution to our health system clients for REMS reporting,” said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO. “The Rx Reports module removes a barrier for our health system clients, and it allows them to focus on the most important thing, patient care.”
Many health systems struggle to dispense therapies that require REMS reporting due availability of IT resources needed to establish the reporting mechanism. Loopback’s Rx Reports solution does not require IT resources from the health system, which can remove costly barriers and reduce the implementation timeline for health systems wishing to dispense these therapies. Loopback has been supporting an initial group of clients since 2021 and now welcomes other health systems to benefit from the module.
About Loopback Analytics:
Loopback Analytics is the leading provider of data analytics and insights for health system and academic medical center specialty and ambulatory pharmacy programs, providing data analytics for more than 40 leading health system clients, 250+ hospitals, thousands of clinics and over 50 million patients. The Loopback data platform supports robust analytics and services that enable health system pharmacies to capitalize on growth opportunities and improve patient outcomes.
