Anonymous LLCs provide each Member LLC Anonymity
The Best State to form LLC is not a state but the Territory of American Samoa! Simple easy and no third party is needed.
— Hugh Fua
Available Worldwide
Anyone from any state, territory, or country can now form an LLC in the United States. No American Samoa address is needed. No United States citizenship is required.
An American Samoa LLC is always anonymous, meaning it does not disclose the names of its owners to the public. This is critical in today’s digital world.
Personal Asset Protection for LLC members
An LLC offers a legal structure that protects the owner's personal assets. This applies to all members of the LLC. American Samoa LLCs are protected by both State and United States Federal Laws.
0% LLC Taxes
LLCs created in American Samoa do not pay state LLC tax, corporate income tax, LLC Unitary taxman franchise tax, or inventory tax.
Protect LLC against Frivolous lawsuits - Protecting company assets is key to success!
American Samoa’s isolated location shields businesses from frivolous lawsuits. If individuals want to sue a business in American Samoa individuals will need to fly there and show up in physical court in the Territory of the United States of America.
Registered Agents
Save money on registered agent costs by being LLCs being own Registered Agent. Businesses do not need an address in American Samoa to act as Registered Agents for an LLC. This had made the process simple and easy for anyone!
Free IRS EIN Tax Number directly from IRS.GOV for your newly formed American Samoa LLC is available online
Obtain an IRS Federal Tax EIN online for an American Samoa LLC directly from the IRS
You can go directly to LLC.AS.GOV to set up an LLC or a company like Zenbusiness.
The Benefit of forming an American Samoan LLC is to enjoy a high degree of flexibility. To get the full variability and flexibility of an American Samoa LLC, use the Official United States government portal to speed up and streamline the formation process of an LLC. In the end, most business owners are joyous to find out how much they saved their valuable time through the Official US Government Website.
