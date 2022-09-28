Pro-Women, Pro-Business: Women in Business Summit ’22 calls for more support for women entrepreneurs
September 9, 2022: Pro Marketer, a creative and technology-driven boutique marketing agency was a key partner at the recently concluded Women in Business Summit ’22, held at the Centennial College, Scarborough. The summit was organized by the Winspire National Women’s Network and featured an exceptional line-up of women leaders who shared their stories and insights from their experiences.
The key focus of the Women in Business Summit ’22 revolved around the lack of entrepreneurship support and access to technology for women within the locality of Scarborough, a call to attention for both governing bodies and private entities. Insufficient attention paid to provide technological support, hesitant investors, lack of mentors & investors to support women in tech, incubators and soft-landing programmes to help minority women succeed and overall acceptance & support for diversity were prominent factors discussed at the summit.
16.8% of SMEs in Canada, or roughly 205,188 business owners, were majority-owned by women in December 2020. Nevertheless, the proportion of women who are self-employed in Canada reached a high of 1,065,200 in 2019, or 37.2% of all self-employed people, before declining to 982,600, or 36.8%, in 2021 (The State of Women’s Entrepreneurship in Canada 2022, WEKH).
The prestigious line-up of speakers at the event included Alicia Vandermeer, President and CEO of SHN foundation, MPP Mitzie Hunter, Councillor Jennnifer McKelvie, Michele James (B.sc, MBA, CHE), Laura Scarlet Martin, Global Finance influencer and award-winning executive and entrepreneur, Shereen Ashman, Co-founder of The CEE Centre for Young Black professionals, Rosemary Powell, Executive director of TCBN, Richa Mandalay, Co-founder and COO of Thiru Inc. and Director of analytical sciences (MVMD), Faiza Omar, Economic Development specialist and lecturer at the University of Toronto and Wilfred Laurier University, Mighdalia Jones, Director of community engagement and project development at Tropicana community services, Cassidy Putnam, Assistant property manager at Scarborough town centre, Vianna Ko, Marketing manager at Scarborough town centre, and emerging female leaders, Jessica Hines, Natasha Allen and Zaire Wanzambi .
Pro Marketer was born with the sole intention of supporting small and medium businesses across the world, offering bespoke solutions that fit the exact needs of the business. Arun Kirupa, Founder and Business Development Manager of Pro Marketer noted, “Pro Marketer understands small and medium business. As a small business ourselves, we understand the exact requirements of similar businesses and support the expansion of these businesses on the digital sphere, taking them to global markets. Entrepreneurship cannot and should not be classified based on gender. Our support infrastructure is designed to offer mentorship to aspiring women entrepreneurs, and help their digital activities such as launching their very own website, or establishing their presence through digital marketing”.
As a Shopify partner, Pro marketer enables businesses to thrive within the sphere of e-commerce, with ample resources to make business ventures a success.
Pro Marketer is a Toronto based boutique digital marketing agency, focused strongly on providing creative and digital services to small and medium businesses. The vision of the agency to create a supportive ecosystem with the intent of delivering business results keeps Pro Marketer at the forefront of change, adapting and evolving to suit the changing nature of digital.
For more information visit www.promarketer.ca.
