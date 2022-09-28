Executive Advertising Provides Customers with Visibility to Inventory Levels

Access Stock Information on Over 16,500 Promotional Items!

Disrupting the promotional products industry with technology to save customers time, while improving their order process speed and accuracy

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Advertising, an ecommerce promotional products distributor, has recently launched a new website feature that displays inventory levels in real time to better serve their customers for the upcoming fall and holiday seasons.

Providing customers with stock information will help them make quick decisions before placing their order, based on what custom items and colors are available and if they need their promotional product by a specific date.

Of the 25,000+ promo products on the website, 66% of the items show inventory levels as either in stock, backordered or out of stock. Most promotional product distributors are either unable or unwilling to offer this information directly to the user in real-time.

Stewart Switzer, President of Executive Advertising, said: “Finding products that are in stock has been one of the biggest issues customers in our industry have faced over the past 2 years, so we set out to eliminate as much of that frustration as we could."

“We developed a way to deliver this vital information on thousands of promotional products to our customers to improve their user experience and help them get their branded product in hand as fast as possible,” Switzer continued.

When searching the website, inventory information is highlighted under each promotional product when available. The user can also filter their search by different levels of inventory, including deep inventory, always in stock, most colors deep inventory, in stock, most colors in stock, and some colors in stock.

On the product page, the customer will see if the desired item color or apparel size is available for decoration in Step 1 of placing their order.

“Both our customers and our customer service team are loving the real-time information,” added Jen McQuinn, Customer Service Manager. “Today’s customer expects speed and accuracy with every online purchase, so making inventory levels directly available to them gives them more confidence when placing their order, especially as we approach the holiday season.”

To learn more about Executive Advertising's inventory feature, visit their website on the Inventory Help Topic page.