Cubix is All Set to Launch Pauseitive
An App for Professionals to Manage their Time, Workflow, Breaks, and Much MoreWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix set out to build an app called Pauseitive, an organizational management system designed and built to help individuals manage their time and organizational workflows efficiently. The aim of the app is to help you attain better work-life balance through improved mental health and more efficient office operations.
Pauseitive is a free-to-download app for professionals and is scheduled to be launched at the end of September – Q3, 2022.
The app offers guidelines to new users to create their accounts seamlessly. However, the free app requires in-app purchases and/or subscriptions to enable users to access its more significant features.
The management system is built to determine a working person's performance and workflow activities to help establish and manage his or her career path with high motivation, successful outcomes, goal accomplishments, and emotion management at the workplace.
Team Cubix, an experienced full-stack software development company, analyzed the project idea and gave it a kick-start using cutting-edge technologies, which include Kotlin for Android, Swift for iOS built, and NodeJS for backend development. It is also worth mentioning that Cubix is a leading name in NFT game development and blockchain app development, and the company has built some of the most riveting NFT games over the past year or so.
Pauseitive shines the spotlight on facts that help sustain the work-life balance. For example, the app enables users to take some time off from their hectic working hours and consider listening to music, meditation, or other inspirational ideas that motivate them.
Moreover, the user interface design is crafted to help users access the application seamlessly and without hurdles, resulting in a convenient and smooth user experience with high-quality performance.
The application is built keeping in mind the organizational work and time management that allows you to pause from the hustle and bustle of daily work, which usually ends up exhausting employees and, sometimes, the entire workforce.
Some of the main functions of Pauseitive include: Pauseitive Minute, It’s Due!, and Pause it!.
Some of the features of this app include but are not limited to: Work progress tracking, balanced scheduled sessions, in-app minute subscription purchases, employee performance tracking, improved mental health, fast goals achievement, work-life balance, and controlled emotional skills.
About Cubix
With headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients around the globe with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. We revolutionize businesses digitally with cutting-edge technology and result-driven solutions. Since 2008, we've helped create many mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries. We aim to continue creating revolutionary innovations with another achievement to call ours.
