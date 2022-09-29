Creative NYC Is Offering Turnkey Custom Fabrication Services In New York
Constructing imagination into reality, they extend dedicated superior services ranging from concept designing to installationLONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting up the stage for any event or product campaign requires expertise. While artists design the vision, an expert to breathe life into the imagination is required. Creative New York is a custom fabrication shop that constructs three-dimensional models and setups from a designer’s flat image.
Creative NYC is a leading prop rental and custom fabrication business in New York and Los Angeles, providing clients a timely and complete array of in-house design-build, project management, manufacturing, delivery, and installation services. Dominating the media and entertainment industry for over 30 years, they offer cost-effective and turnkey services in metal work, scenic painting, CNC routing, and carpentry.
Making customized retail, metal, and sculpture fabrications, they have been designing sceneries, displays, props, and complete environments for top global brands, including Coach, Adidas, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Fendi, and Gucci, to name a few.
With a dedicated team of craftsmen and project managers committed to handling projects of all sizes and complexity, they provide their clients with services such as budgeting, engineering, scheduling, sourcing, and transporting.
Creative NYC understands the impact of a good design, which makes them go that extra mile to overcome design challenges and create endless possibilities for its clients. With a team of dedicated scenic, lighting, and set artisans, they are adept at executing attention-grabbing and disruptive concepts.
The go-to company for custom installations, intriguing fabrications, and unmatched customer service, Creative NYC’s installation crew is prepared to be deployed anywhere in the world. Giving access to a devoted design consultation team that makes decisions such as space planning, material selection, and lighting easier, ensuring the creative vision is executed with the utmost attention.
They are also here to make the experience with prop rental in Brooklyn, Queens, or Manhattan hassle-free. Harboring a large selection of rentals and sale products, choose between items like a plinth, a wall, theatrical props, studio props, or any other prop. The rentals and rates are offered for a minimum three-day period.
Museum exhibits, fashion show staging, trade show exhibits, retail displays, temporary structures, whatever the requirement, they’ll build it. Abiding by the motto, “If you can imagine it, we can create it,” they convert ideas into eye-catching installations.
About Creative NYC- Creative NYC has established itself as an industry leader for three decades, servicing television, film, fashion, retail, display, photography, theater, museums/exhibits, events, and themed venues. Their innovation and creativity, skilled artisans, vast experience, and personal attention to every project assure complete client satisfaction.
Media Contact
Creative NYC
+1 718-937-5292
vince@creativenyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other