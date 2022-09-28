Cambric launches Archie – Secure Image Transfer for GP practices and clinics

New solution reduces need for face-to-face consultations, saving time for patients and clinicians

At Cambric we listen carefully to our customers to deliver software that meets a real-world requirement and is easy and intuitive to use, while securely safe-guarding sensitive patient information.” — Garry Sherriff, MD, Cambric

FORFAR, SCOTLAND, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambric Systems, a leading supplier of healthcare patient data software solutions, has announced the launch of Archie, a secure clinical image transfer system. Designed with GP practices and clinics in mind, Archie enables healthcare professionals to refer patients to specialist services with supporting clinical images which may mean that the patient can receive a diagnosis remotely, without the need for a face-to-face appointment, potentially saving time for both patients and healthcare professionals.

Archie from Cambric enables the clinician to capture clinical images using their own smartphone and attach them securely to a patient’s electronic record or send the images via a clinical system to specialist services, such as dermatology. Images are not retained on the smartphone at any time. Once the images have been transmitted to the recipient clinical system, all copies are automatically wiped from the practice or clinic PC, thereby protecting patient privacy at all times.

Archie, which has been developed in response to a real-world need from GPs, offers excellent image quality at relatively small file sizes, meaning that specialist services, such as dermatology, can receive high-quality subject images that aid diagnosis, without impacting an organisation’s file storage capacity.

Garry Sherriff, MD at Cambric stated: “At Cambric we are dedicated to providing software solutions that make life easier for our frontline healthcare workers, including those that are working in the community. We listen carefully to our customers, and work closely with them to ensure that we deliver software that meets a real-world requirement and that is easy and intuitive to use, while securely safe-guarding sensitive patient information.”

“One of the key attributes of Archie is its interoperability with other systems, such as SCI Gateway in Scotland. We also recently achieved MIG accreditation to consume data from the Medical Interoperability Gateway (MIG) to display in our Morse Electronic Patient Record platform. Being able to consume and display the high-quality clinical information from the MIG datasets underlines Cambric’s priority of putting accurate real-time patient information in the hands of those who need it most - the clinicians, directly at the point of care.”

Cambric is inviting qualifying GP Practices and Clinics to join its Early Access Programme for a free trial of the Archie software that will help to determine future developments of the product. Interested GPs and clinics can register at: www.cambric.co.uk/archie

For a short video introduction to the capabilities of Archie: https://www.cambric.co.uk/archie

For more details about Cambric’s MIG accreditation: https://healthcaregateway.co.uk/cambric-achieves-mig-accreditation/

