Miller Mortgage Offers Low-Interest Mortgage Loans to Help Homebuyers Finance Property
EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller Mortgage, LLC, a licensed mortgage broker, has offered multiple low-interest mortgage loans, with a simplified borrowing process, to help homebuyers secure real estate deals. The company provides services to homebuyers specializing in the procurement of important personnel in the real estate market such as a realtor, attorney, insurance provider, appraiser. By offering these easy-to-borrow low-interest loans, it aims to further streamline the home buying process and extend its services to as many home buyers as possible.
Miller Mortgage offers both fixed and adjustable rates mortgage loans, as well as mortgage refinancing options. The thirty-year fixed rate mortgage is one of the premium loans offered by the company. It has a fixed rate throughout its life and monthly payments do not change. It is excellent for homebuyers who plan to stay in their home for at least seven years. One of the major benefits of this loan is that it has no prepayment penalty. The fifteen-year fixed-rate mortgage has a lower interest rate than the thirty-year mortgage, but has a higher monthly payment. Its short-term can help save a substantial amount of money by avoiding interest over time. It too has no prepayment penalty.
The hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages, also called 1/1, 3/1, 5/1, 7/1 or 10/1, offer lower interest rates than fixed rate mortgages and a fixed payment for a longer period of time than most adjustable-rate loans. They are ideal for people who expect to sell, refinance, or simply need lower payments for a definitive period of time. In addition to these mortgage loans, the company also offers a few others that have different provisions favorable for home buyers.
For first time homebuyers, Miller Mortgage offers special programs designed to assist them in their purchase. Programs like FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Freddie, and Portfolio mortgages come with certain lenience and advantages that help to provide financial relief in the long term.
One of the things that really benefits borrowers is the home loan mortgage checklist Miller Mortgage lays down that can be used either as a reminder or a reference while preparing for application. This makes it easier for applicants to know exactly what documents and papers are needed rather than relying on guess work.
Speaking about their passion for helping homebuyers, the company’s CEO said, “Miller Mortgage can provide everything needed to close on your home: Mortgage, Realtor, Attorney, Insurance, Appraiser, and more. Miller Mortgage, LLC has streamlined the home buying process to make your transition worry free. All that needs to be done on the part of applicants is to refer to our mortgage pre-approval checklist and send their applications to us.”
About Miller Mortgage: Miller Mortgage, LLC, is a Peabody based licensed mortgage broker.
Media Contact:
