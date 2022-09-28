LeadNetwork emerges as the top affiliate program for Payday and installment loan leads

LeadNetwork in the last 7 years has established itself as among the best programs for Payday and Instalment loan leads.

LeadNetwork is one of the top affiliate networks for generating Payday and Installment loan leads. With more than 7 years presence on the market they have established themselves as a strong and reliable buyer for short-term loan traffic. Hard work, market expertise and team of experts are key reasons of their reputation.

The company announced AI (artificial intelligence) technologies in LeadNetwork ping three. This gives LeadNetwork an edge over its competitors.

The company provides high and stable EPC and it consistently helps to deliver top-notch service to its affiliates. LeadNetwork is the only one on the market with a special lead posting model that chooses who and when to reveal the lead. In other words, the lead distribution process effectively distributes leads to a variety of lenders who have different lead-related requirements. Each buyer generally has varied pricing points and volume requirements in addition to different lead criteria.

With the help of this scenario it becomes possible to get high EPC and EPL for affiliates.

Apart from this, the company provides customized creatives, websites, forms, templates.

“The world changed due to the pandemic. Consumer lending behavior shifted rapidly to digital. Hence we as a company thought of embracing these digital changes. We aim to link customers with willing-to-fund lenders. Our goal is to make this process smooth and simple. We provide the highest payouts per lead and at the same time provide the buyers with the lowest cost per funded loan” said Michael Koval, Affiliate Manager of LeadNetwork.

For more details, visit: https://leadnetwork.com

Skype: michaelk@leadnetwork.com

About LeadNetwork:

