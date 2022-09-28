Data Converter Market is estimated to reach $5.1 billion - IndustryARC
Data Converter Market is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Converter Market is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. The data converters convert voltage values between the two different domains of continuously changing analogue signals and discrete digital signals. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced data acquisition system and demand for high resolution images in scientific and medical applications have driven the growth of the market.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Data Converter market highlights the following areas -
1. The growth of Telecommunication sector along with the growth of automotive sector and advancement in technologies are driving the growth of the market.
2. The analog-to-digital converters are witnessing a significant growth in the market due to wide application in oscilloscopes, scientific instruments, smart phones and other electronic gadgets.
3. In North America, rise in IT and telecommunication sector is driving the market growth due to the development of wireless networking, image processing, network signal processing and others.
Segmental Analysis:
1. By Type the market is segmented into Analog-to-Digital Converter, Digital-to-Analog Converter. The analog to digital converter are witnessing significant growth of 6.6% through the forecast period 2021-2026 in the market owing to the growth of connected devices and consumer electronics, growth of medical sector where these analog to digital converters and data acquisition systems are used in medical devices, used in scientific instruments and others.
2. By Geography the Data Converter Market is dominated by North America with a market share of 37.5% in 2020. North America is dominating the market owing to the growth of telecommunication, Consumer Electronics and Automotive sectors. In United States, the consumers are increasingly concerned about long term growth in personnel wealth.
3. By Industry Vertical segment, the market is classified into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Test and Measurements, Others. The Telecommunication sector is dominating the market with a share of 19.2% in 2020 owing to the wide use of data converters for wireless communications, use in smartphones and other electronic gadgets.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Data Converter industry are:
1. Analog Devices, Inc
2. Microchip, Inc
3. Maxim Integrated
4. Texas Instruments
5. Avia Semiconductor
