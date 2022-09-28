Take the 2022 Carpool Survey to help us improve

Submit Release
HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is asking for the public’s input for the 2022 Carpool Survey. Data from this short survey will provide base line insight into carpooling trends of Hawaii drivers, which will in-turn help to improve rideshare tools and messaging.

Motorists who would like to provide input may do so at this link. All submissions with an email address will be entered to win a drawing for a $25 Zippy’s gift card, excluding government employees. Surveys may be submitted through Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

HDOT encourages drivers to carpool or rideshare to save time and money. People riding together can save time by using High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes such as the Zipperlane and by having the ability to talk, eat, sleep or read when they are not driving. Carpool participants also save money by sharing the cost of fuel, reducing wear and tear on their cars, and saving money on parking.

Resources for those interested in starting a carpool or learning about private vanpool services can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/rideshare/. HDOT encourages Hawaii commuters to talk with coworkers or friends about starting a carpool or to use our rideshare website https://hirideshare.qryde.com/ to find someone with a similar route and schedule.

