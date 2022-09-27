THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

**Following one-minute speeches, the House will debate the thirty-two bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

H.Res. ___ – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 7780 – Mental Health Matters Act (Rep. DeSaulnier – Education and Labor), H.R. 3843 – Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022 (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary), and S. 3969 – PAVA Program Inclusion Act (Sen. Lujan – House Administration)

Suspensions (32 bills)