THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will debate the thirty-two bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
H.Res. ___ – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 7780 – Mental Health Matters Act (Rep. DeSaulnier – Education and Labor), H.R. 3843 – Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022 (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary), and S. 3969 – PAVA Program Inclusion Act (Sen. Lujan – House Administration)
Suspensions (32 bills)
- S. 4900 – SBIR and STTR Extension Act of 2022 (Sen. Cardin – Small Business)
- H.R. 8956 – FedRAMP Authorization Act (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8466 – Chai Suthammanont Healthy Federal Workplaces Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 3470 – End Human Trafficking in Government Contracts Act of 2022 (Sen. Lankford – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 2551 – AI Training Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6967 – Chance to Compete Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hice – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6267 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 15 Chestnut Street in Suffern, New York, as the ‘‘Sergeant Gerald T. ‘Jerry’ Donnellan Post Office’’ (Rep. Jones – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6080 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5420 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, Arkansas, as the ‘‘Ronald A. Robinson Post Office’’ (Rep. Hill – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8163 – Improving Trauma Systems and Emergency Care Act, as amended (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5141 – Maximizing Outcomes through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for (MOBILE) Health Care Act, as amended (Rep. Lee (NV) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4081 – Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, as amended (Rep. Curtis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6965 – Visit America Act, as amended (Rep. Titus – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6889 – Credit Union Board Modernization Act, as amended (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2710 – Banking Transparency for Sanctioned Persons Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Steil – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6364 – To amend the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Improvement Act to extend the exception to the closure of certain roads within the Recreation Area for local businesses, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Cartwright – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1638 – Gilt Edge Mine Conveyance Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (SD) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7321 – Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3482 – National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Carson – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 5641 – SPEED Act (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- House Amendment to S. 3662 – Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3304 – AUTO for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8888 – Food Security for All Veterans Act (Rep. Peltola – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8875 – Expanding Home Loans for Guard and Reservists Act, as amended (Rep. Ryan (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 5918 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to ensure that the Secretary of Veterans Affairs repays members of the Armed Forces for certain contributions made by such members towards Post-9/11 Educational Assistance, as amended (Rep. Banks – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7589 – REMOVE Copays Act, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 1198 – Solid Start Act of 2022 (Sen. Hassan – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8510 – Strengthening Whistleblower Protections at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 2794 – Supporting Families of the Fallen Act (Sen. Tuberville – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8681 – John Lewis Civil Rights Fellowship Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Williams (GA) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8446 – Global Food Security Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. McCollum – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8463 – Millennium Challenge Corporation Eligibility Expansion Act (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4821 – Combating the Persecution of Religious Groups in China Act, as amended (Rep. Hartzler – Foreign Affairs)