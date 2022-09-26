To His Excellency Mr.Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I was deeply shocked by the news of the death of children and adults as a result of a shooting at the school N88 in the city of Izhevsk.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and wish all the injured a speedy recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 September 2022