Manchin, Bipartisan Senators Lead National Clean Energy Week Resolution

September 27, 2022

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that the Senate unanimously passed his bipartisan resolution designating September 26th through September 30th, 2022 as National Clean Energy Week.

“I am pleased the Senate unanimously passed our bipartisan resolution to designate September 26th through September 30th, 2022 as National Clean Energy Week,” said Senator Manchin. “Investing in emissions reducing American energy production puts the United States on a path towards energy security and lower gas and home energy prices, while also protecting our planet for future generations, and I was proud to support this important resolution.”

“America’s clean energy sector creates good-paying jobs; strengthens local, regional, and national economies; and holds great promise in the fight against climate change,” said Senator Collins. “This bipartisan resolution recognizes the importance of clean energy sources and encourages investment in clean, low-emitting energy technologies to reduce harmful pollutants and leave the earth better than we found it.”

“Investing in clean energy and modernizing our nation’s grid will make America’s electricity supplies more secure, abundant, and affordable all while creating new jobs. The clean energy investments we make right now will have substantial impacts on our climate, economy, and global competitiveness for generations to come,” said Senator Cantwell.

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Mike Braun (R-IN), Richard Burr (R-NC), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Chris Coons (D-DE),Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Angus King (I-ME), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Rob Portman (R-OH), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jackie Rosen (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Tina Smith (D-MN), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).



