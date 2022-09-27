VA Health Care Closures for Wednesday, Sept. 28

September 27, 2022

VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8)

Operational Status Update for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian

Veterans experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room.

For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.

VA Clinic closures:

(Red below indicates changes since September 27 Operational Status)

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Closed Wednesday, September 27 through Friday, September 30:

C.W. “Bill” Young Medical Center Campus (Bay Pines); including emergency department

Closed Tuesday, September 27 through Friday, September 30

Closed noon, Tuesday, September 27 through Thursday, September 29

Naples VA Clinic

Lee County VA Clinic

Port Charlotte VA Clinic

Closed at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 27 through Friday, September 30

St. Petersburg VA Clinic

Sarasota VA Clinic

Bradenton VA Clinic

Closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

Visitation

Visitation hours at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital & Clinics are suspended, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 7:00 a.m.

This decision is made out of abundance of care and concern for the safety of friends and family members who may want to travel to the hospital during this time. Once conditions allow for safe travel, we will resume normal visitation hours.

Closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

Brooksville VA Clinic

Bruce B. Downs Blvd VA Clinic

Deer Park VA Clinic

Forty-Sixth St. North VA Clinic

Forty-Sixth St. South VA Clinic

Hidden River VA Clinic

Lakeland VA Clinic

Lecanto VA Clinic

Little Road VA Clinic

Medical View Lane VA Clinic

New Port Richey VA Clinic

New Port Richey South VA Clinic

South Hillsborough VA Clinic

West Lakeland VA Clinic

Winners Circle VA Clinic

Zephyrhills VA Clinic

Partial Closure Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Outpatient Clinic (Emergency Department will be open)

– Surgeries, medical procedures, COVID-19 drive up testing, and outpatient pharmacy will also be closed these two days

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Closed Wednesday, September 28 thru Friday, September 30

Clermont VA Clinic

Deltona VA Clinic

Kissimmee VA Clinic

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

Palm Bay VA Clinic

Port Orange VA Clinic

Tavares VA Clinic

Viera VA Clinic

West Pavilion VA Clinic

Daytona Beach VA Clinic

Partial Closure Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

Orlando VA Medical Center (Emergency Department will remain open)

-Surgeries, medical procedures will be curtailed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Virtual Appointments only Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

-Accepting planned admissions and inpatient/emergency Operating Room cases/Procedures (includes Cath Lab, GI, etc.)

Compensation & Pension Clinic

Gainesville Pain Clinic (3401 NW 98 St)

Gainesville Optometry Clinic (5533 SW 64th St)

Gainesville Dermatology Clinic (5571 SW 64th St)

Lake City VA Medical Center

-No scheduled procedures or GI appointments

Lake City VA Commerce

Perry VA Clinic

Closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

The Villages VA Clinic

Ocala VA Clinic

Virtual Appointments only Friday, September 30

Tallahassee VA Clinic

Marianna VA Clinic

Valdosta VA Clinic

The Villages VA Clinic (No GI Procedures)

Ocala VA Clinic

Closed Thursday, September 28

St. Marys VA Clinic

Palatka VA Clinic

Virtual Appointments only Thursday, September 28

Closed Thursday, September 28 and Friday, September 30

Jacksonville VA Clinic – Jefferson

Jacksonville VA Clinic – University

Jacksonville VA Clinic – Southpoint

Middleburg VA Clinic

St. Augustine VA Clinic

Miami VA Healthcare System

Closed Wednesday, September 28

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

Virtual Care only – beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Thursday, September 29

Veterans may choose to transfer their care to virtual options for their existing appointments during the temporary clinic closures or reschedule for a later date.

Fort Pierce VA Clinic

Okeechobee VA Clinic

Port St. Lucie VA Clinic

Vero Beach VA Clinic

VA Caribbean Healthcare System

All facilities are fully operational

Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:

The following VISN 8 facilities have activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian:

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Orlando VA Healthcare System

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (beginning Wednesday, September 28)

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST

Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.

