Steven Pflaum Honored with Justice John Paul Stevens Award

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce that Steven F. Pflaum is a recipient of the Justice John Paul Stevens Award. Presented by the Chicago Bar Association and Chicago Bar Foundation, the award recognizes Pflaum's lifetime commitment to equal justice for all.

The award is given to lawyers and judges who exemplify Justice Stevens' commitment to integrity and dedication to public service and pro bono work in their careers and those who continue his commitment to ensuring the justice system is fair and accessible to all. A Chicago native, Justice Stevens served 35 years as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, dedicating his life to improving the justice system.

"On behalf of NGE, I congratulate Steve on receiving the Justice Stevens award. As chair of our firm's Pro Bono Committee, Steve's leadership helps us make a positive impact in our community. His passion for helping others, improving the legal system and providing access to justice for underrepresented people is a guiding force in NGE's pro bono efforts," said Bobby Gerber, NGE's Managing Partner.

Pflaum is a co-chair of NGE's Litigation Department and the firm's Pro Bono Committee chair. He represents clients in a range of complex civil litigation, including commercial, constitutional, tax exemption controversies, and defamation. Steve's practice also includes appeals in federal and state courts across the country.

He has long advocated for improving the administration of justice and regulating the legal profession and served on numerous committees to achieve those goals. Throughout his legal career, Pflaum chaired the Illinois Judicial Ethics Committee, the Illinois Supreme Court's Committee on Professional Responsibility, and the Illinois Supreme Court's Statutory Court Fee Task Force. From 1996-2009, he served as general counsel to the Chicago Bar Association.

A luncheon and award ceremony recognizing Pflaum and the other honorees will take place on September 29, 2022, at the Union League Club of Chicago.

More information about the Justice John Paul Stevens award and a list of its past recipients can be found here: https://chicagobarfoundation.org/awards/stevens/

