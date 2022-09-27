California Advances Commitment to Pay Equity and Supporting Women

SB 1162 requires the disclosure of salary ranges on job listings and expands pay data reporting requirements

AB 1287 prohibits the discriminatory “pink tax” on products marketed to women

Additional measures expand supports for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom today met with leaders from the Legislative Women’s Caucus to highlight a package of priority legislation signed by the Governor to strengthen California’s commitment to advancing gender equity and protecting the rights of women.

The measures signed by the Governor include SB 1162 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara), which requires employers to make salary ranges for positions available to applicants and employees and expands pay data reporting requirements to better identify gender and race-based pay disparities.

“California has the strongest equal pay laws in the nation, but we’re not letting up on our work to ensure all women in our state are paid their due and treated equally in all spheres of life,” said Governor Newsom. “These measures bring new transparency to tackle pay gaps, end discriminatory pricing of products based on gender and expand supports for survivors of abuse and assault. I thank the Legislative Women’s Caucus for their leadership and partnership in building a more equitable California for all.”

“To achieve a California for ALL WOMEN, we must dismantle the patriarchal systems that have barred women from access to equal pay, secure housing, fair prices on goods, and support services and privacy after a sexual assault,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “These bills will move us in the right direction, and I am grateful to the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Governor Newsom for their continued partnership in working to move the needle forward to true gender equality in California.”

“Over the last two years, the Legislative Women’s Caucus has been working tirelessly to help reverse the devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women, especially women of color. The reality is that these issues existed long before the pandemic, but the pandemic further exacerbated and highlighted the work we need to do to lift up all women, especially low-income women of color, and has given us a greater sense of urgency,” said Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus. “Governor Newsom’s actions to sign a diverse package of bills that are leading with a lens on equity will make a positive difference for women, children, and families across the state and ensures we are rebuilding a system that better values women and everything they bring to the table.”

Advancing pay equity and combating gender-based price discrimination

SB 1162 requires employers to make pay scale information available to employees and included in job postings. Building on a measure the Governor signed in 2020 to identify patterns of wage disparities through mandated statewide pay data reporting, SB 1162 expands state pay data reporting requirements, which include employee sex, race and ethnicity information, to cover contracted employees.

Governor Newsom also signed AB 1287 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) which eliminates the discriminatory “pink tax” by prohibiting different prices for goods based purely on what gender they are marketed to. AB 1287 allows for price differences when there is a significant difference in the cost or time to produce a particular good.

Supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault

In addition, Governor Newsom signed AB 1467 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside), which supports survivors by requiring sexual assault and domestic violence counselors at public colleges to be independent from the Title IX office and prohibits these counselors from releasing the identity of a victim without permission.

AB 2185 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) provides domestic violence victims access to free medical evidentiary exams by Local Sexual Assault Response Teams or other qualified medical evidentiary examiners.

SB 1017 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) increases eviction protections for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other serious crimes.

A full list of bills the Governor announced signing can be found below:

AB 1287 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Price discrimination: gender.

AB 1467 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Student safety: sexual assault and domestic violence procedures and protocols: sexual assault and domestic violence counselors.

AB 2185 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Forensic examinations: domestic violence.

SB 1017 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Leases: termination of tenancy: abuse or violence.

SB 1162 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Employment: Salaries and Wages.

The Governor earlier this month signed AB 32, a Women’s Caucus priority measure that expands health care access by permitting health care providers to establish new Medi-Cal patients via telephone call and other audio-only methods.

