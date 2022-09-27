Mental Wellness Day to Assist Underrepresented Youth in Los Angeles County
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 8th, from 9 am to 2 pm, the Kollab Youth workforce development program, in partnership with the Social & Emotional Wellness Initiative, will shine a light on mental health and suicide prevention among teens through an approach with compassion, assertiveness, with skilled (certified) staff to provide positive pathways, while still making it a fun and exciting day!
“This day will provide the teens a journey to self-discovery, acquire tools for coping with stress, create healthier relationships and build their confidence. We are holding this event as a response to a call-to-action from the U.S. Surgeon General report last December. Youth mental health is an emerging crisis exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic hardships and we want to make sure youth are prepared for the school year, life, and work”, stated Mary Hewitt, Executive Director of Kollab Youth.
The day will help assist youth to develop healthy coping skills and learn to respond rather than react when they or a loved one is feeling out of control, triggered, hurt, or angry. We will also focus on teaching our youth to learn to be of service to others, knowing they will begin to like themselves, and through this proven process, all attending will leave with hope and learn there is a chance for a healthier future!
Team exercises will focus on engaging and effective therapeutic groups to build connections among peers, show support, role model productive communication, and ultimately heal together and continue to heal through resources, tools, new friends, and support.
"We are hoping youth will find connection with each other and gain insight and skills to help them cope with the challenges that they face on a daily basis," said Sarah Young –Sheppard, Executive Director of SEWI.
Our focus on sustainable healing puts teens and young adults on a pathway to success through continued touchpoints and opportunities throughout the year. For teens to RSVP to the event, they can visit kollabyouth.org/field-trips.
Location
Topanga Canyon (mainly outside), 1801 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290 – Kelly Gulch
Sponsors are ABC7 and Wells Fargo.
ABOUT KOLLAB YOUTH:
Kollab Youth is a workforce development program, created for middle and high school students. The Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM, and other emerging 21st-century careers and to secure high-growth and high-wage jobs. Kollab Youth ensures our Los Angeles County's under-resourced and underrepresented youth have the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the global economy. Kollab Youth’s pillars are Collaboration, Communication, Critical & Analytical Thinking, Creativity, Problem-Solving, Initiative, Time Management, and Empathy. For more information, visit KollabYouth.org.
ABOUT THE SOCIAL & EMOTIONAL INITIATIVE (SEWI):
The Social & Emotional Wellness Initiative (SEWI) is a three-prong organization that strives to better the lives of the youth they serve, along with their families and their social & emotional wellness. SEWI prides itself on being a multifaceted organization and, whether you or your organization interacts directly with youth, they believe that they can help you achieve your goals through our training, curriculum, and internship programs. SEWI’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for youth and families by educating, motivating, and providing prevention programs through social and emotional wellness services. For more information, visit SEWI.org.
For more information, contact:
Schaparro@kollabyouth.org
