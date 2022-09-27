Submit Release
JAPAN’S PARLIAMENTARY FRIENDSHIP ASSOCIATION EXPRESSES INTEREST IN SOLOMON ISLANDS

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga has received interest from Japan’s Parliamentary Friendship Association to establish ties with Solomon Islands.

The interest was expressed this morning (Tuesday 27 Sept) at a breakfast meeting in Tokyo hosted by the Solomon Islands Honorary Consul Mr. Takahiro Kitano and Member of the House of Representatives Mr Mutai Shunsuke.

Japan’s Parliamentary Friendship Association has established ties with many countries around the world with the aim to cooperate in areas of mutual interest.

Mr Mutai Shunsuke said he is keen to discuss the idea further with Solomon Islands and is hoping to visit the country to explore the idea.

In response, Hon, Maelanga welcomed the interest and promised to take the idea home to share with relevant Solomon Islands officials for further discussions.

He stated that such friendly opportunities are vital to further elevate the existing cordial relationship between Solomon Islands and Japan to newer heights.

DPM Maelanga is currently in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this afternoon (Tuesday 27 September).

-GCU Press

